Labour is creating a vision of Utopia, but who’ll pay for it?

As I See It: Terry Murden

For three years businesses have been told to prepare for the potential upheaval of Brexit and the ultimate test of a No Deal exit from the EU. But a potentially more disruptive challenge is looming that could put any new trade deal negotiations in the shade: a Jeremy Corbyn government.

The Tories are maintaining a significant lead in the polls, but even the pollsters caution against too many assumptions. There are just under three weeks to polling day and plenty of time for Mr Johnson’s party to let a commanding lead slip.

He will outline his manifesto today and in terms of creating a new Britain Labour has set a high bar. A programme of investment in infrastructure and public services, together with widespread nationalisation, will appeal to those tired of austerity and impatient for improvements to a worn out and underfunded state sector.

For those less enthusiastic about the promised spending splurge it conjures up images of a return to an economy beset with 70s-style inefficiencies and industrial unrest, as well as huge tax increases and massive borrowing to meet the cost of this largesse.

While the numbers are eye-watering, the impact on re-sizing the state is not perhaps so great as the numbers may suggest. Labour’s plans would take the state as a share of GDP to just above the OECD average, a reflection perhaps of how much it has shrunk. The party’s demand for a rebalancing of income so that the top earners pay a little more seems reasonable enough. It should also be noted that many other European countries which consider themselves flag bearers of free enterprise also have large public sectors which Labour would merely be hoping to match.

Few could disagree with Labour’s vision of a country where hospitals and schools have the funds they need to provide the level of care the public demands, where everyone has a decent home, and climate change is properly addressed. If it stopped at promising basic rights it may pass muster, but it extends into free university tuition fees and halting the changes to state pensions. These are costly items and the spending spree keeps mounting, In the past week it has conjured up an extra £30bn for Scotland alone.

Aside from convincing sceptical voters that he can actually create this new utopia Mr Corbyn’s biggest challenge is himself. He is regularly rated the least popular leader and his radical agenda is certainly frightening a few horses. Businesses feel they will be hammered and already he has talked of hiking corporation tax at a time when rising costs is a major headache. Labour’s tax plans threaten to undermine Britain’s status as an attractive destination for overseas investors.

The party’s faith in the state is nothing new and it has very loud echoes of the past, including the failed experiments in state ownership of industry that crippled the post-war economy. Nationalising rail, energy and broadband may cut out the shareholders whom Labour sees as good-for-nothing money-grabbers, but it creates a new and expensive bureaucracy to run them. Furthermore, the same people get to operate these industries while taxes rise to compensate for the free buses and broadband being offered so that consumers are no better off.

In terms of performance nothing much changes, a lot of money is spent and we’re all made to pay for it.