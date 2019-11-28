HNH Group holds party for clients at Portrait Gallery

Craig Holmes with rugby players

HNH Group, a recently launched corporate finance business in Edinburgh, held a reception for clients and colleagues at the National Portrait Gallery.

Two hundred guests attended the event and were welcomed by Neal Allen, director, and Craig Holmes, managing director, who flew in from the firm’s Belfast head office.

Among those attending were entrepreneurs and members of the Edinburgh Rugby squad.

The Edinburgh office in Charlotte Square is headed by a team recruited from senior positions at other firms. They will advise in the £1m to £50m range.

All photos by Terry Murden, DB Media Services

New team: HNH staff

…more photos to follow