Support for dinner endorses gender aims of property group

Samantha McCabe: recognition (pic: Terry Murden)

Samantha McCabe, chairman of Women in Property Central Scotland, says she is particularly delighted with the support of sponsors for this year’s annual dinner as it helps endorse the group’s gender objectives.

Construction giant BAM Construction, Will Rudd and Barton Willmore are supporting the dinner at the Balmoral Hotel, Edinburgh, on 28 February.

The annual event has raised nearly £5,000 for charity in recent years and this year will be supporting Music In Hospitals and Care, a UK-wide charity that brings live music to people in hospitals, hospices, care homes, day centres, special schools and community settings.

Ms McCabe, who is senior associate at Oberlanders Architects in Edinburgh, said: “We are very grateful for the support of this popular event by BAM Construction, together with Will Rudd and Barton Willmore.

“It’s a great way to get the new year under way, celebrate our thriving industry and raise money for an amazing cause at the same time.

“It is also very welcome endorsement for Women in Property, in recognition of our aim to encourage more women into the property and construction industry.”