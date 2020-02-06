Dunbar to make Lady Bracknell role her own

Karen Dunbar: ‘we’ll see what comes oot!’ (pic: Colin Hattersley)

Theatre: The Importance of Being Earnest, Perth Theatre

Karen Dunbar, best known for her performances in contemporary television comedy shows, is stepping into the shoes of one of theatre’s iconic characters determined to make the role her own.

She is about to start rehearsals as Lady Bracknell in Perth Theatre’s production of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest and said she will be drawing on some of her previous roles and those of well-kent female personalities.

“A Scottish Lady Bracknell feels like a head start in terms of comedy but also in the playing of the class system,” she said.

“There’ll always be a bit of my TV characters in anything I do because those characters are all different parts of me but Lady Bracknell is such a unique persona I think she’ll stand out from the old crowd.

“Of course, Lady B is a big snob but I think she’s quite warm at heart and also has some deep insecurity. This vulnerability along with her wit gives a wee crack into liking her and maybe even identifying with her. So far, I’m pitching my Lady Bracknell somewhere between Mary Berry and Ena Sharples. We’ll see what comes oot!”

Karen is best known for TV shows including Chewin’ the Fat, The Karen Dunbar Show, River City and Rab C Nesbitt. She recently completed a run as God in Still Game at the SSE Hydro.

Despite being associated with television comedy she has played a wide variety of stage roles from Shakespeare to stand up, as well as regular pantomime appearances at Glasgow’s Kings Theatre.

The production is supported by Bright Spirits with match funding from Culture and Business Fund Scotland. Grant O’Rourke plays Algernon, Amy Kennedy is Cecily, Caroline Deyga is Gwendolin and Daniel Cahill is Jack. It is directed by Lu Kemp.

The Importance of Being Earnest, Perth Theatre from 5-21 March.