Edinburgh named top dog for welcoming pooches

Dog friendly: Edinburgh has more places welcoming pooches (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh regularly picks up recommendations as a tourist city and now has been named Britain’s best destination for dog-friendly holidays.

The data is based on factors such as the number of Airbnbs which allow pets, green space availability and the number of pubs and restaurants that let in dogs.

Edinburgh beat coastal rivals Bournemouth (2) , Brighton (3), Southend (4) and Newquay (6) to the top spot with 306 pet-friendly Airbnbs in Edinburgh, 160 dog-friendly bars and pubs, and 14 green spaces.

The city also topped the list for the area with the most vets – 85 compared to Oxford’s 56 and Bournemouth’s 52.

Sean McCormack, head vet at tails.com, which compiled figures, said: “Any dog-parent will tell you that a holiday with your pooch is simply unbeatable.

“And with the rising cost and environmental impact of overseas travel, it’s likely that more and more dog owners will be choosing dog-friendly holidays in the UK.”

