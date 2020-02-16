Property chief aims to make a London home affordable

Jason Arden: looking for new ways of doing business

A property developer is aiming to make it easier and more affordable to buy a home in London.

Eastbank Studios refurbishes, sells and lets homes in the city to suit every pocket with a seamless service and social responsibility ethos.

In addition to higher end properties, it is targeting reasonably priced accommodation in areas that are ripe for development and within easy commuting distance.

CEO Jason Arden said: “I want to provide good quality, affordable housing, predominantly in zones 2 and 3 in London, but we are also looking at commuter areas slightly further afield.

“If we can be a company that makes the process of finding a decent home a bit smoother for them, and treat them with care and kindness throughout, then that’s what we want to be.

“I am interested in new ways of educating people, educating ourselves and new ways of doing things as a business, not only in an academic way but also of a spiritual kind, I am not sure how we can participate in this yet but it will be the next thing for me to focus on. In short, giving something back to the community and helping people.”

Moving to a new house is said to be one of the most hectic and nerve-wracking life events, and whether it’s renting, buying, renovating or investing Eastbank Studios want to make the process a little easier for stressed-out movers who just want someone to take the reins and make it happen.

Mr Arden said: “We come as a full package and we have solicitors, architects, builders and interior designers to make a client’s house move come to life with minimal stress and disruption.

“People are busy and don’t need the hassle involved. This is what makes us unique and attractive.

“It’s so important to keep the property market buoyant as well as keeping the wheels of industry moving. Clients can get on with their jobs and their lives while someone else takes the strain of a house move.

“By delivering a full service to a home mover, they can forget about it and simply pick up the keys!”

