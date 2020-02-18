Sir David heads stars for charity night at the museum

Sir David Attenborough arriving with TV presenter Matt Baker

Business leaders, entertainers and politicians were among the guests at a charity dinner in Edinburgh addressed by the natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

The event, hosted by the Hunter Foundation at the National Museum of Scotland, drew an audience 800 paying upwards of £5,000 for a table to hear Sir David deliver his views on the growing challenge posed by climate change. A vegan meal was served.

Sir Tom Hunter tucking into a vegan sausage roll (pic: Terry Murden)

Among those attending were the actor Brian Cox, RBS CEO Alison Rose, and the endurance cyclist Mark Beaumont.

Others included the violinist Nicola Benedetti and business leaders Roger White, CEO of AG Barr, Robin Watson, who holds the same post at Wood Group, and Malcolm Cannon, who heads up the Institute of Directors Scotland.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti (pic: Terry Murden)

RBS CEO Alison Rose (pic: Terry Murden)

Sir Tom’s Hunter Foundation has previously attracted speakers such as Barack and Michelle Obama and has raised more than £1 million for good causes.

Bafta-winning Sir David was formerly controller of BBC2 and president of the Royal Society for Nature Conservation and has been a global leader in demanding action on protection for wildlife and on climate change.

Kevin Bridges (pic: Terry Murden)

The young activist Greta Thunberg said it was watching Sir David’s nature programmes as a child that inspired her to take action on the climate crisis.

Sir Tom Hunter said: “The climate crisis is one of the greatest threats to the future of our society so what better guest to welcome to Scotland than Sir David Attenborough.”

Cyclist Mark Beaumont

Malcolm Cannon of the IoD (pic: Terry Murden)

Brian Cox (pic: Terry Murden)