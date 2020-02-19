Porter to help firms tackle mental health issues

Gail Porter: sharing her experiences

Having recently shared her struggles with mental health and overcoming a range of challenges in a television documentary, Gail Porter has joined motivational speaker agency, Speaker Buzz.

In ‘Being Gail Porter’, the Edinburgh-born presenter and personality shared the ups and downs of her career and life and in particular her experiences of mental health illness, which included being sectioned.

Controversially, her naked image was projected onto the Houses of Parliament without her consent and even while enjoying a successful career – which included spells working on Top of The Pops, The Big Breakfast and Live & Kicking, and as a model – she suffered from self-doubt, anxiety, depression and anorexia.

She later went on to experience post-natal depression, alopecia, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, divorce and homelessness.

“I’ve reached a stage in my life and career where I’m in a good place, and I want to use the experiences I’ve been through to help others. So many people have helped me and I’d like to give that support to others,” she said.

“If I can go into an organisation and share my story in a way that helps anyone listening or helps the company create a healthy working environment and culture, then that’s great.

“I know from my own experiences and from talking to others that we’re all facing increasing pressures and personal challenges, so I think it’s crucial we become more open about issues such as mental health and emotional wellbeing.”

In her motivational talks, she will discuss topics such as overcoming adversity, resilience, confidence, supporting women in society and creating a culture of kindness.

Debbie Byers, founder of Speaker Buzz, added: “With our Edinburgh connection, I’ve followed Gail’s life and career over the years. I thought she was incredibly brave to share her experiences in the BBC documentary, and I know she can be a huge help and inspiration to others.

“We both share a determination to improve wellbeing and make a difference to the world so I’m looking forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

In addition to her work as a motivational speaker, Porter is an ambassador for several charities, including SSPCA and Shelter Scotland, and is working on a new autobiographical book, the follow-up to 2007’s Laid Bare.