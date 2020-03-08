Film Fest on the Forth unveils movie attractions

Russell Aitken, MD of Port Edgar Marina (left) with Dougie Cameron, COO of the Centre for Moving Image

Film Fest on the Forth, Edinburgh International Film Festival’s weekend of free outdoor screenings at Port Edgar Marina will feature a mix of local classics, children’s movies and blockbusters.

It will run at the Marina overlooking the three bridges in early June with a line-up including The BFG, Finding Nemo, Brave, The Little Mermaid, Whale Rider, Whisky Galore!, Local Hero, Ring of Bright Water, The Illusionist and Dear Frankie, alongside main evening screenings of The Abyss and Jaws.

In addition, there will be screenings of special archive material highlighting Scotland’s coasts and waters, and some special screenings of Scottish travelogue Weir’s Way.

The full detailed programme will be published in April.

Film Fest on the Forth is a key part of Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters 2020 celebrating ts coasts and waters with a year-long programme of events and activities, shining a spotlight on these vital elements of the landscape.

Screenings will be staged in an outdoor area which can accommodate up to 1,000 film fans.

Film Fest on the Forth, Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 June