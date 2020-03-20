Shepherd and Wedderburn sets up advisory group on COVID-19



Partners in new group: Lesley Knox and Gordon Downie

Shepherd and Wedderburn has established a COVID-19 Advisory Group, which draws relevant, specialist expertise from across the firm to support clients with informed, pragmatic legal advice on the unprecedented challenges posed by the global pandemic.

The group comprises specialists who are leaders in their respective fields and have experience advising organisations and individuals who need tailored, practical advice on the potential commercial and legal implications of the COVID-19 pandemic and how best to mitigate the challenges ahead.

Led by partners Louisa Knox and Gordon Downie, the group is already advising clients on:

· contracts;

· employment/HR advisory;

· funding/refinancing;

· cash flow management;

· supply chain management;

· corporate governance/practical implications for decision-making;

· occupational pensions;

· licensing;

· tracking UK official COVID-19 measures;

· immigration;

· taking, defending or avoiding legal action;

· restructuring and business advisory;

· personal estate and succession planning/asset protection/incapacity; and

· business continuity and risk management.

Members of the group recently ran a webinar, How Can I Prepare My Business for the Coronavirus Outbreak?, which was viewed by more than 140 contacts and clients, and have been advising individuals and organisations in sectors including education, finance, technology, food and drink, real estate and clean energy. In addition, the group has established a resource for business-focused guidance and legal updates at its COVID-19 Advisory Group hub.

Gordon Downie said: “This is a period of unparalleled uncertainty for all of us and we are helping our clients make informed, strategic decisions based on considered, practical legal advice from specialists with a deep understanding of their businesses and the sectors in which they operate.

“Members of our COVID-19 Advisory Group have been supporting clients on issues ranging from contracts to bank funding, and we are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation to ensure our advice is both relevant and timely. We stand ready to support clients in any way we can, and to work together to navigate the uncharted territory that lies ahead.”

You can arrange a private planning session with a member of the COVID-19 Advisory Group here.

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct service