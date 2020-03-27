Sunak soothes the self-employed but some still left behind

As I See It: Terry Murden

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has won many friends with his series of ‘mini-budgets’ aimed at ensuring we get through the virus crisis, but his pledge to ‘do whatever it takes’ does come with a few exceptions.

Mr Sunak accepts that his plans are not perfect. No rescue package can be. However, despite throwing eye-popping sums at the economy, some sectors of the workforce still feel they have been overlooked.

Those on zero hours contracts, and those who have only recently launched a business, for instance.

The latter group will not qualify for the new Self-Employed Income Support Scheme which demands three years of accounts in order to be eligible for a grant.

There will be some sympathy for the Chancellor because supporting the self-employed is complicated and, inevitably, some will be forced to rely on benefits for the help they need.

Even so, he does seem to be a naturally generous Chancellor by nature as well as by force of circumstances and it is more than likely that he will offer further help to fulfil his claim that the self-employed have “not been forgotten”.

One interesting and significant consequence of the package is that he may claw back some of the money at a later date by equalising the tax status of the employed and self-employed.

He hinted that tax breaks for the self-employed, such as lower national insurance, may end once the dust settles and he gets back to normal financial planning. These benefits were originally put in place for the self-employed who do not receive sick pay or holiday pay. Tax reliefs have also been a tool to encourage entrepreneurship.

Some may recall that former Chancellor Philip Hammond attempted to end this differential in the 2018 Budget, prompting an outcry that eventually led to him withdrawing the plan.

The current crisis means the rulebook will be re-written and this looks like a battle that will have to be fought all over again.

tmurden@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk