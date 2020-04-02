What will the post-lockdown world really look like?

Adapting to a lockdown lifestyle has left us all pondering what changes may be ahead. TERRY MURDEN take a look into the near future

We keep getting told a different world will emerge from the coronavirus blitzkrieg and two weeks into the health-enforced lockdown we’re all asking just what it will be like.

Few sectors will be untouched. It will not only affect behaviour, the impact of the virus will re-balance the economy, shrinking some industries that will inevitably suffer casualties.

Tourism, the conference trade and top level sport are among the most exposed, with global travel now viewed with fear and suspicion and sponsors left high and dry as big tournaments and events are called off. Those sectors which were already facing a precarious outlook, such as high street retail and newspapers, may be tipped over the edge.

Governments are frantically assembling eye-popping rescue deals to keep the world economy spinning. No one believes the debt will ever be paid off, or that the economy will just pick up where it left off. But it might just be enough to underpin those robust businesses which have enough reserves to see them through a short to medium term closure.

But how long is short to medium term? Some say the lockdown will last until June. Some say many businesses will not survive that long, even with government support.

Yet there are beneficiaries, the obvious ones being pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, but also the IT sector, with its army of consultants press-ganged into helping maintain mothballed businesses and assist the new battalion of home workers.

While the ultimate and tragic death toll and damage to the economy cannot be accurately guessed at, there are obvious changes already happening.

Corporate behaviour

The phrase ‘we’re all in this together’ resonates not just as a campaign slogan to fight the virus but also as a call for economic unity. Companies are realising that they’re all in deep in the you-know-what and that there is a need for greater co-operation.

This sense of togetherness is leading to a realisation that businesses are not just rivals, but are dependent on each other to make the world go round.

This is manifest in moves such as Network Rail’s decision to pay suppliers immediately. Others are doing the same as the penny drops that by helping others they help themselves. The lockdown has done more for late payments than years of campaigning.

Energy saving

While many businesses are finding it difficult to navigate these uncertain times, one ray of sunshine is that small businesses are set to save an average of £489 per month. In the north of Scotland businesses will be saving on average £508.07 and in the central belt and south £483.71.

That’s according to research by energy price comparison website BritishBusinessEnergy.co.uk, which assessed the impact of business utility bills as a result of offices and workplaces remaining empty.

A marketing agency based in Sheffield and London has saved £6,850 per month by swapping the office to working from home. Carrie Rose, creative director and co-founder of Rise at Seven, said “We cancelled our monthly rolling contract with co-working spaces and in doing so have saved £4,000 a month on rent, £750 on energy bills, and £2,100 on travel expenses going back and forth to client meetings and pitches.”

The environment

According to Pawprint, the Scotland-based personal eco app, the reduction in road and air traffic will see a fall of more than 80 million tonnes of carbon emissions this year – equivalent to a 9% drop in the annual footprint for everyone in the UK, an achievement that Greenpeace, Extinction Rebellion and Greta Thunberg could only dream about.

Already the restrictions on human activity around the world have had a surprising and immediate impact on nature as city smog lifts and dolphins have been spotted in the now clear canal waters of Venice.

The postponement of the COP 26 Climate Summit in Glasgow should give those involved time to think how much can be achieved when governments around the world act together. Perhaps more, short lockdowns and stoppages in production and travel will be considered. If we can get through three months of this, then the odd day or two of inaction must be possible if it would help save the planet.

Travel and tourism

Only the most optimistic believe air travel will get back to pre-virus levels any time soon.

Analysis by ForwardKeys, the travel analytics company, reveals that the COVID-19 crisis has brought the aviation industry to its knees. International airline seat capacity fell this week to just 23% of what it was in the first week of April last year. Just 10 million seats were still in service, to facilitate essential travel, compared with 44.2 million a year ago.

Olivier Ponti, VP Insights, ForwardKeys, said: “It is likely that when we get to the other side of the pandemic, things won’t return to the vibrant market conditions we had at the start of the year anywhere near as easily as some people imagine.

“By then, it is possible that a number of airlines will have gone bust, consumers will have lost confidence in flying and uneconomic discounts will be necessary to attract demand back.”

The slump in travel and tourism has many consequences. An immediate impact has been the decline of holiday letting in favour of residential. Bad news for Airbnb, good news for communities tired of the churn of neighbours.

Food and drink

Forecasters are divided on food and drink outlets. Some believe the lockdown will turn us into a nation of home drinkers, while others say the opposite is more likely and that without the temptation of the pub on the way home from work, it will see more people ditch alcohol.

Peter Kubik, a partner at UHY Hacker Young, said restaurant chains were likely to be the hardest hit from the coronavirus crisis. As consumers get used to ordering takeaways, or cooking at home, they may get out of the habit of eating out.

Fred Diamond, a consumer analyst at GlobalData, said the outlook for the restaurant and pub sector looked increasingly bleak. “As people adjust to isolation by making their home as comfortable as possible, street retailers will have an even harder time convincing people to leave their living rooms.”

M&A activity

A return to normality is expected to herald a wave of mergers and acquisitions as thousands of distressed companies seek buyers or refinancing deals and the stronger companies conduct what Fred Goodwin once termed ‘mercy killings’.

The most obvious targets will be in customer-facing businesses such as retailers, estate agencies, events and conference organisers, pubs and restaurants, as well as B2B merchants and wholesalers.

This bodes well for corporate finance advisers, including lawyers and accountants who, in the meantime, face weeks or months of little or no M&A business.

Employment and recruitment

Over half of employers will look to furlough their staff but one in four expect to make permanent redundancies, according to a joint survey from the CIPD, the professional body for HR, and a people management magazine. Fifteen per cent of employers expect to lose up to 10 per cent of the workforce.

Hiring is expected to take a hit over the next few months as employers assess demand for products and services. More than half (52%) said that all hiring has been frozen. A quarter (25%) said they would continue to hire but less than normal.

Commercial property

The last few weeks have seen wholesale closures of shops, offices and other facilities with a growing number of tenants unable to afford to continue with rental payments. Some are asking landlords to reduce rental payments, or to waive these completely until things improve, says Darina Kerr, a Glasgow-based partner and real estate specialist at law firm CMS.

A prolonged period of out-of-office working, especially if it is combined with minimal disruption to performance, may persuade more businesses to go virtual on a permanent basis.

This will be troublesome for those who own, or are trying to let offices. Many commercial landlords have already offered rent deferrals and holidays to tenants who are struggling with cashflow difficulties in the current climate.

Planning

One other unintended benefit from the lockdown is an improvement to the planning process.

Council committees and planning hearings are already taking place by way of video and telephone conferencing.

Mark McMurray, partner and planning specialist at law firm CMS, says: “There are already calls for some of the changes to be kept for the long term. After years of discussions on planning reform, it could be a public health emergency which has the most significant impact on the operation of the planning system.”

