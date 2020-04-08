Download a poster and show thanks to NHS workers

Print company, Where The Trade Buys, has launched a poster campaign to show support for the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ‘Together We Are Stronger’ poster campaign coincides with the UK public’s overwhelming response to the doorstep ‘Clap for our Carers’, which takes place every Thursday at 8pm.

The company is calling on people to print off the posters and colour them in, then share them on social media or with their local community, displaying them on windows of their homes.

Alongside the colourful rainbows already displayed on many people’s windows, the company hopes the posters provide another way to help continue spreading the message of hope and offer thanks to key workers.

The poster can be downloaded for free from the company’s website, here https://www.wherethetradebuys.co.uk/together-at-home