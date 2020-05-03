Wedding delayed but Lady Mone now has TV shows in mind

Big day delayed: Lady Mone and Doug Barrowman

Among those thinking about what might have been, were it not for the lockdown, is lingerie tycoon Michelle Mone, who should have woken this morning as Lady Barrowman.

The Scots businesswoman was due to wed her Renfrewshire-born billionaire fiance yesterday (2 May) at the Palace of Westminster.

It was billed as a ‘no expense spared’ celebration costing £1.5million. She was able to choose the Palace’s 13th century Chapel of St Mary Undercroft to wed 54-year-old Doug — who she’s dated for three years — thanks to being made a life peer by David Cameron in 2015.

Instead of celebrating their nuptials, the couple are spending time in isolation at their home on the Isle of Man.

Still, there are a couple of possible television shows for 48-year-old Lady Mone to ponder.

It was revealed recently that the founder of the Ultimo lingerie chain is keen to join the panel on the long-running BBC Two entrepreneur series Dragons’ Den.

The baroness, who sold the underwear company in 2014, says programme bosses have approached her several times.

Baroness Mone, worth around £50m, has previously appeared on The Apprentice, Loose Women, and Celebrity MasterChef.

She told The Sun that she has ambitions to become the British Oprah Winfrey, outlining plans for a magazine-style programme. The Scot explained: “What I’d really like to do when this is over is to try to make as many people as ­positive as possible.

“Maybe one day, that might be by doing a TV show to inspire people instead of all this reality stuff of getting no one anywhere.”