Muddle has its making in our fragmented system of government

As I See It: Terry Murden

If he was not already known for it, Boris Johnson is fast gaining a reputation as a master of muddle.

His televised address to the “nation”, which was meant to provide a road map to the much-vaunted “new normal”, just added more confusion, blurring the social distancing message and urging people to return to work, but not to use public transport on which so many depend.

He spoke of the UK coming together, but then delivered a set of new guidelines that applied only to England. Viewers in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales may as well have been watching another repeat episode of Dad’s Army. In fact, Corporal Jones’ regular cries of “Don’t panic!” would be just as useful a slogan in current times as Mr Johnson’s bewildering new advice to “Stay Alert”.

The Prime Minister is performing, not as a UK Prime Minister delivering a clear message that applies to every citizen, but as a quasi English First Minister. Yet this should not detract from the reason why the handling of the coronavirus message should have been centralised from the off to avoid the mixed messages coming out of the devolved nations.

While we remain a United Kingdom we also share the same television stations, employers, institutions and behaviours. But our fragmented system of government no longer neatly fits that template. France and Italy suffered the same varying rates of contagion, but the governments there were able to deliver a one nation message that is now denied us.

There was no reason for the health emergency to be devolved behind borders that the virus does not recognise, but we have a four nation approach that means individuals and families in Melrose are treated differently to those in Morpeth and Merthyr simply because we have deemed the borders to be a significant reason to create multiple options on our route to normality.

The criticism is not only aimed at Downing Street. In Scotland there is growing frustration among businesses with Holyrood which has yet to produce a clear “road map” of its own and which has been forced in some instances to play catch-up with Westminster.

Businesses face needless differences in the packages of support offered and the simple process of leaving our homes now rests on a set of shifting rules that are losing credibility.