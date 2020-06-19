Drive-in events help combat the coronavirus blues

The showground will accommodate 300 vehicles

A series of drive-in concerts, film screenings and even bingo are being lined up at Scottish venues to provide live entertainment during the Covid lockdown.

The Royal Highland Showground, near Edinburgh Airport, is one of only 12 sites across the UK chosen for concerts by Ash, Beverley Knight, Brainiac, Brand New Heavies, Embrace, Gary Numan, Jack Savoretti, Lightning Seeds, Nathan Dawe, Russell Watson, The Snuts and The Streets

Taking place in August when the Edinburgh Festival should have been staged, they are organised by entertainment giant Live Nation and each show will have capacity for about 300 vehicles.

Live Nation said each concert will boast “concert-quality sound from a live stage, with a full state of the art sound system, lighting rig and high definition LED screens.”

Dalkeith Country Park, in Midlothian, will host The Parking Lot Social, also in August, which will feature film screenings, live music and comedy, ‘car-a-oke’ and bingo and quizzes at a pop-up arena with 40 ft screens.

The touring arena, which will have a capacity for 250 vehicles at each location, will also visit yet-to-be-announced sites in Aberdeen, Dundee, Glasgow, Inverness and Perth.

The events will run for up to three hours, planned by the Glasgow-based events company XL Event Lab.

The festival website states: “Crazy times call for crazy solutions and while live entertainment as we know it may be on pause we’ve found a way to deliver it in a new, fun and safe format.”

A spokesman said: “While guests are required to remain in their car, there’s a focus on mass participation at all times to bring the audience together, while keeping them that safe distance apart.”

Sound will be transmitted via an FM radio signal sent to wireless headphones that will be supplied, in a sealed bag, to each guest upon arrival.

Josh Kinnersley, chief operator officer at XL Event Lab, said: “It’s all being done safely and responsibly, so guests and staff can take part in this interactive drive-in festival without worry.

“We’re working closely with local authorities to make sure that what we’ve got planned is going to be allowed and within guidelines.”