Absoft ahead of the curve with SAP Managed Service

Don Valentine: game-changer

Leading SAP consultancy, Absoft, has announced a step change in the way it monitors clients’ enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, with the launch of its next generation SAP Managed Service.

The first SAP specialist in the UK to offer this level of business process monitoring, Absoft has focused upon automated monitoring, incident self-healing and self-service features.

Real-time visibility of all critical business processes, the ability to eradicate repeated incidents and the option for users to request automated process implementation – without the need for human interaction – are set to revolutionise the SAP user experience and the results it can achieve.

This development in Absoft’s Managed Service offering follows the company’s investment in an automated software solution created by Swiss software developers, Avantra.

As its name suggests, the Landscape Automation Platform enables the automation of business process monitoring. It provides complete visibility via customised dashboards which can then implement immediate and continuous performance improvement activity.

Root-cause analysis of technical issues, fast resolution and less operational interruptions are at the heart of the new service, as Robert MacDonald, Absoft innovation & technology manager, explains: “Absoft has consistently been ahead of the curve in comprehensive technical monitoring.

‘Put simply, automated monitoring and self-healing of any technical incident means that a system failure will never be repeated’

“The decision to launch our next-level SAP Managed Service is reflective of that approach, providing proactive and highly engaged monitoring of our clients’ business processes.

“Put simply, automated monitoring and self-healing of any technical incident means that a system failure will never be repeated. This brings particular value to our clients now more than ever, as global business grapples with the current circumstances.

Automated repair of previous technical problems allows Absoft to offer fixed client costs, without the caveat of additional costs and time required for repeated issue resolution.”

Don Valentine, commercial director, adds: “The real game-changer for our clients is the ability for Absoft support analysts to now align SAP performance with clients’ specific business processes, therefore understanding the implications of technical errors and providing support accordingly. We’ve been providing SAP support since 1994, and for us that means a lot more than simply “keeping the lights on” for our clients.

“We are continually developing means of helping them achieve growth and success; the launch of our next generation SAP Managed Service combines features which do exactly that.”

Established in 1991, Absoft is a leading SAP specialist with project delivery and implementations in over 40 countries worldwide. It provides SAP ERP implementations, process optimisation, M&A transition and SAP support services across multiple industries.

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct service