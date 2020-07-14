Support in Mind offers mental health training for employers

Seventy million working days are lost annually to anxiety, stress and depression

National mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland has launched a range of specialist training courses designed to help employers create mentally healthy workplaces.

The charity, which has nearly 50 years experience of supporting people with their mental health, helps more than 1,300 people each week and has responded to the Covid-19 crisis by delivering telephone, text and digital support.

Now it has rolled out a range of training packages, built on the belief that mental health awareness is a key element in establishing a flourishing workplace.

The courses are factual, evidence-based and offer examples of lived experience. They aim to develop participants’ knowledge, skills and confidence to provide support to colleagues and offer pathways to getting the help they may need.

Frances Simpson, CEO of Support in Mind Scotland, said: “We know that over 70 million working days are lost every year in the UK to anxiety, stress and depression and this isn’t only damaging to the economy and to business, but devastating for the individuals and families who are affected.

“We aim to reach people early, provide support and to keep them well and safe at work, which is where they want to be.

“Our new range of mental health courses are informed by nearly 50 years of experience supporting people with mental health problems and mental health illness right across the country.”

Inviting businesses to try out the new training courses, she added: “They are designed around you, so whether you are writing a new strategy, new policies or simply want to support staff to keep well at work we can work with you to develop what you need to reach your goal’.

To support organisations, the charity has introduced a tiered approach to learning by offering three levels of training:

Insight into Mental Health: a half-day course which provides participants with an introduction to mental health.

Mental Health Champions: a one-day course training champions how to role-model and promote positive mental health within the workplace.

Scotland’s Mental Health First Aid: an accredited, evidence-based qualification supported by the Scottish Government and managed by Public health Scotland.

For further information or to book places, please visit: www.supportinmindscotland.org.uk/training or email training@supportinmindscotland.org.uk