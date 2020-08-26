Why more of us are choosing a holiday on wheels

Motorhome sales are soaring

Pandemic fears are driving sales of motorhomes and caravans, finds JULENA DRUMI

It’s safe to say the pandemic is having a profound effect on all our lives and some of the changes that have been imposed on us during lockdown are likely to influence our lifestyle for some time to come.

This applies to our choice of holidays. Social distancing together with concerns over quarantine and staying in hotels has deterred people flying abroad. More are choosing self-contained accommodation, such as camping, caravanning or mobile homes.

New research reveals a huge spike in people taking caravan holidays this year – many of whom are first-timers. In June and July, Robinsons Caravans in Chesterfield, saw sales of new and used fixed caravans increase by 9% and 14% respectively when compared to the same period last year. For motorhomes, it exceeded sales targets by 250% in June alone.

MBH Corporation, which owns Robinsons, says that 2.5 million people have already had a caravan or motorhome holiday in the UK this year, and a further 20% are planning on doing this or considering it.

Of these, nearly half (46%) said they only went on a caravan holiday or planned to do so because of the Coronavirus crisis.

A third of those who have taken or plan to have a caravan holiday this year but would not normally have done so, it will be their first time.

Paul Seabridge, CEO, Robinsons Caravans said: “Regardless of Coronavirus, people still want to go on holiday and need to recover from the stresses of lockdown and the crisis overall.

‘We have seen a substantial increase in enquiries from potential first-time buyers, particularly from a new, younger demographic’

“It is now harder to travel overseas and more expensive to do so, as a result, more people are turning to caravan holidays in the UK, and this is reflected in our increase in sales.

“We have also seen a substantial increase in enquiries from potential first-time buyers, particularly from a new, younger demographic than we have sold to in the past.

“The UK has so much to offer when it comes to holidays, and caravans can be the best way to do this.”

Demand for mobile home holidays is driving up prices. In June, Car Dealer reported that auction and retail prices for motorhomes were booming while Auto Trader has seen caravan advert views up 18% and motorhome adverts 17% higher.