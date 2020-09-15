Future of Work helps employers adapt to new normal

CMS has launched a new online resource which aims to help Scottish businesses and organisations adapt to a ‘new normal’ within the workplace.

Rebound & Remodel: Future of Work features a series of know-how recordings, led by specialist lawyers from across the law firm, covering the key themes of people, health & safety, technology, planning and real estate.

They highlight a range of key legal issues for employers to consider to ensure their workplaces are fit for purpose and able to meet the challenges that have been created in the wake of Covid-19.

The series includes a look at people-related issues and the HR mechanics that will be required to adapt workplaces following the outbreak of the pandemic. With people expressing a desire for greater working flexibility, this session considers the strong potential to deliver benefits to both employees and employers.

The focus on health and safety highlights some of the key employer obligations that are now emerging to ensure the safety and well-being of home workers as their numbers are forecast to rise.

It also outlines the need for businesses and organisations to develop a robust mental health strategy that encompasses staff working from home to reduce the level of stress and anxiety and the detrimental effect this can have on employers.

Meanwhile, the technology session raises important considerations about the resilience of an employer’s IT systems in adapting their workplace to function within the new normal. This covers all aspects from the licensing and procurement of technology to considerations about investing in fit for purpose devices to support home working to security issues, including the threat of cyber breaches.

Gillan MacLellan: challenges

Finally, the focus on planning and real estate considers the future role of the office amid the growing popularity of blended working and how office designs will need to support networking activity, collaboration and culture building.

It also highlights some likely changes in government investment in transport and infrastructure as well as the ongoing journey towards a net zero economy and how this will likely impact on office requirements.

Commenting on the Future of Work series, CMS partner and employment law specialist Gillian MacLellan, said: “The outbreak of the global pandemic has permanently changed the working landscape, both here in Scotland and throughout the world.

“As businesses and organisations look towards recovery and adapting to a new normal, they are faced with many challenges with the only certainty being that changes to the workplace are inevitable.

“Our Future of Work series focuses on this changing environment and seeks to provide guidance on some of the key legal considerations that employers need to embrace to ensure their workplaces are fit for purpose going forward.

“This series of recordings from our team of experts is designed to provide guidance to organisations as they reshape and strive to emerge stronger following the pandemic and beyond.”

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct Services