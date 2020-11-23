Hunter Adams expands recruitment business

Dean Hunter: ‘It’s been an excellent year for us’

HR Consultancy Hunter Adams has launched to the market its new recruitment arm, Hunter Adams Recruitment.

Hunter Adams has in fact supported clients with recruitment for a number of years, deploying its internal team to support clients with direct hiring.

Now, building on that successful track record, the company has decided that the time is right for this side of the business to be expanded.

Headed up by Eilidh Robertson, the new recruitment operation will serve clients throughout the UK across various sectors and disciplines. The talented team of recruiters will work with their signature speed and efficiency to meet and exceed clients’ needs – whether that’s for a single hire or for a multiple-role recruitment campaign.

This exciting development comes off the back of a very successful year to date for Hunter Adams. They have bucked the trend somewhat in 2020, seeing year-on-year growth throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The home working phenomenon has enabled them to adapt their business model, now supporting clients in all corners of the UK on a remote basis.

Hunter Adams Founder Dean Hunter said: “We’re delighted and feel very fortunate to be in a position to expand the business in this way against such a gloomy economic backdrop. Business-wise it’s been an excellent year for us, and back in March I really couldn’t have imagined myself ever saying this. Unfortunately however it does always tend to be the way that when times get tough, HR support becomes more essential than it is normally.

“With the markets starting to pick back up again, we’re confident that the new recruitment business will be a success. We have a very experienced and well-connected team from multi-discipline backgrounds, and this, combined with the fact we have historically been an HR business first and foremost, we feel will give us an edge over many of our competitors.

‘Our purpose is to help our clients grow and to increase bottom line profitability. Recruitment is fundamental to both’

“In fact, the main reason we’re doing this is because our clients want us to. They have long asked for a recruitment service that matches the speed and quality of our HR consulting offering, so now they can have it.”

Mr Hunter continued: “Our purpose is to help our clients grow and to increase bottom line profitability. Recruitment is fundamental to both, but is also traditionally one of the highest spend areas for leaders. In launching our recruitment operation we can ensure our clients build their teams in the most cost effective way possible. We just don’t believe that 30% search fees have a place in this market anymore.”

Hunter Adams’ recruitment offering will focus primarily on roles within corporate support functions. It will deliver either as an external partner, running a search or advertised campaign, or it will dedicate one of the team to work with clients as a dedicated in-house resource.

The team are experts at working with senior leaders and HR teams to design and deliver recruitment processes. And, quite unusually, they’re led and motivated by clients; not by commission.

This article is published under the terms of the DB Direct service

> Latest Daily Business news