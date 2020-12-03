Juniper Residential offers age-exclusive living in Scone and Kinross

Street scene of the development in Kinross

Juniper Residential, part of the multi award-winning Cruden Group, will be highlighting its two age-exclusive living developments for over 55s to the local communities of Scone and Kinross on Thursday 10 December.

Juniper’s sales & marketing director, Hazel Davies, will host a series of webinars which will share information about the developments, including a preview of the variety of beautifully designed and easy to maintain properties and a snapshot into the retirement lifestyle on offer at a Juniper development.

In addition, plans for the respective sales launches and construction programmes will be shared with attendees, who will also have plenty of opportunities to ask questions.

A morning webinar will introduce Juniper’s vision for the Earlsgate development on Angus Road in Scone, which is located on the site of the former Wheel Inn. Comprising a mix of 51 stylish one and two-bedroom apartments, Earlsgate also features a range of facilities for socialising, including three communal lounges, landscaped gardens and a hotel-style guest suite for visitors.

An afternoon webinar will introduce Muirwood Gardens, which is situated in a leafy setting on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel in the heart of Kinross. Featuring 41 properties in total, Muirwood Gardens offers a mix of 33 contemporary bungalows and villas, plus eight cottage flats, along with superb communal facilities including a resident’s club lounge and luxury guest suite for visitors.

Clubhouse lounge at Muirwood Gardens

Ms Davies said: “These are significant and exciting developments for Scone and Kinross, and we are looking forward to sharing our vision for quality age-exclusive living for over 55s with the local community. We encourage all those who are interested to register now and join us at the webinars on the 10 December.”

Construction is now well underway at both sites, with a formal sales launch anticipated in January 2021. The first homeowners are expected to move into their properties in summer 2021.

The new developments come at a time when statistics indicate that there will be 240,000 more people of pensionable age in Scotland over the next 25 years, according to National Records of Scotland. This is an increase of 23.2% from 2018 (increase from 19% of the population to 23%), and significant shortages of suitable accommodation are anticipated.

Ms Davies continued: “We are proud to be providing an important contribution to retirement housing in Scone and Kinross, particularly given the anticipated demand for age-exclusive living in the coming years.”

To register for the webinars, interested members of the public can visit the Juniper website www.juniperresidential.co.uk

