Eastbank analysis reveals significant returns for investors

Jason Arden: ‘consistently delivering’

An end of year review by Eastbank Studios of its track record and trading history has shown that the London-based property developer has seen above-average returns on its clients’ investments. The data compared investing in property through Eastbank to other asset classes.

As the company prepares for the year ahead and seeks to attract new investors, it says the figures confirm its position as one of the most consistent and reliable property developers in the UK.

On behalf of investors, Eastbank has managed a property portfolio up to the value of £300m. Presently, it oversees a portfolio worth £100m, collecting approximately £4m in rental income.

As a result of its success, it has the capacity to expand significantly in the new year.

By sticking with its tried and tested business model of acquiring undervalued properties in areas of regeneration that it knows will increase exponentially in capital value, it has become a clear choice for investors.

CEO Jason Arden is excited about the company’s performance. He believes it is an attractive prospect for professional institutions and high net worth individuals looking to grow their wealth through property investments.

“The company has consistently delivered above-average ROI,” he says. “Over the years, we have completed over 1000 transactions, and our track record shows evident and measurable success.

“However, we can’t afford to rest on our laurels, and by running this analysis, we’ve strengthened our argument that property is still a safer haven for investors. We have traded and invested with skill and precision, and, in turn, rewarded our investment partners with significant returns.”

He added: “The strategy at Eastbank is knowing where the right properties are and understanding their long-term appeal to both renting tenants and potential buyers.

“We acquire these properties and refurbish them to a notably high standard, presenting them as attractive family homes to let, which, in turn, provide consistent rental income.

“In short, we are one of the most dynamic and successful property developers in London, and we will continue to grow our portfolio.”

*Analysis supplied by Vanda Research

