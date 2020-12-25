Something fishy about the SNP’s stance on Europe

AS I SEE IT: TERRY MURDEN

Rejection of all Tory policies by the SNP is as predictable as the Scottish rain, but the party’s quick dismissal of the Brexit agreement on fishing really beggars belief and prompts questions about what sort of relationship it really wants with our European neighbours.

Boris Johnson has cut the amount of fish that EU boats can plunder from British waters. It’s not on the scale he had demanded, but like all negotiations he’s had to compromise to get a deal.

Yet even though it will mean a bigger share for Scottish ports the SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has accused the Prime Minister of agreeing a “bad deal on fishing”.

Think about that for a moment. The party that wanted to remain part of the EU either wanted to continue with the current quotas or else believes Mr Johnson has not grabbed enough fish from the EU.

So what exactly does the SNP want from a future relationship with the EU?

Last week the Scottish government forced through parliament the UK Withdrawal from the European Union (Continuity) (Scotland) Bill (2020). In short it aims to make sure that Scottish law can continue to align with EU law after 31 December.

It will also allow changes to be made to EU laws which are already operating in Scotland. This could apply to areas that are devolved to Scotland, like the environment, agriculture – and fisheries. It gives Scottish Ministers power to keep devolved laws similar to EU laws.

Ostensibly, the Continuity law intends to protect powers devolved to Scotland from any “power grab” by Westminster once EU laws are transferred to the UK.

However, constitutional analysts say it is also part of creating a foundation for independence. The SNP may be seeking to keep European rules so as to meet the conditions for it to rejoin the EU after a successful independence referendum.

Michael Keating at the Centre for Constitutional Change at Edinburgh University adds that it may even want Scotland to remain aligned in the hope of a future special relationship without independence, perhaps on the lines of the Northern Ireland arrangement.

Whatever motives are driving the SNP it has still not adequately explained how it reconciles its desire to remain a paid-up member of the Brussels-controlled EU trading bloc with its desire to leave the Westminster-controlled UK trading bloc. Arguing over percentages of trade are secondary to the basic principle over where control lies.

The party’s reaction to the Brexit deal on fishing only adds to the confusion by complaining that Mr Johnson didn’t sock it to the EU negotiators by grabbing more fish for Scottish ports when their rejection of Brexit should have meant telling him to leave the existing quota untouched.

More details in the Brexit deal will emerge in the coming days. The deal will prove to have been a compromise in many areas, as was inevitable. Anyone who thinks otherwise is kidding themselves.

But as each new arrangement is revealed it will present more opportunities for political acrobatics from the SNP. Too much, too little, broken promises, a sell-out, letting down Scotland… expect nothing less from the grievance party.