Rooms with a view: how the Johnnie Walker Experience will look

Diageo has released images showing how its new Johnnie Walker whisky visitor centre in Edinburgh will look when it opens in the summer.

The drinks giant’s investment will transform the former House of Fraser department store in Princes Street into a series of private dining areas, modern sensory tasting rooms, personalised tour and tasting experiences, and live performance areas.

The rooftop bar will look directly on to Edinburgh Castle.

The Explorers’ Bothy is a rooftop level bar which will stock over 150 rare bottles and one-of-a-kind cask editions. The space features a signature centrepiece sculpture and original artwork from Scottish landscape artist, Scott Naismith.

The Rooftop bar

The Johnnie Walker Label Studio is a flexible performance space will host a variety of live events and performances.

Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Brand Homes across Scotland, said: “As well as building a whisky visitor experience like no other, we are also creating incredible hospitality and events spaces that will become a landmark destination for people from Edinburgh, Scotland and visitors from around the world.”

The Explorer’s Bothy

Johnnie Walker Princes Street is designed in collaboration with experience and production agency, BRC Imagination Arts, responsible for planning and designing visitor attractions such as the Guinness Storehouse which was an inspiration for the Edinburgh centre.

Diageo is investing £185m into its tourism offering which has already seen the revamp of Glenkinchie Distillery, the Lowland Home of Johnnie Walker, and will see further investment into the remainder of Diageo’s 11 Scotch whisky brand homes as well as the revival of lost distilleries Port Ellen and Brora.

