Allanwater Homes targets East Lothian for first time

Sidlaw Villa: recently-launched

Allanwater Homes has announced the launch of an exclusive development which will see it build in East Lothian for the first time.

Allanwater Haddington, situated in the Letham Mains area of the sought after market town, will offer a selection of luxury, energy efficient, three and four bedroom bungalows, together with three bedroom linked villas.

Several new designs – exclusively designed for this development – will make their debut at Allanwater Haddington, including the Tay three bedroom detached bungalow, the Clyde and Spey, other three bedroom detached bungalows, and the Devon, a stunning four bedroom detached bungalow.

Added to the mix is another recently-launched home which has proved very popular at other Allanwater Homes developments across Scotland – the three bedroom Sidlaw villa. This appealing family home, offered at Allanwater Haddington as a linked villa. Completing the housetype choice at Allanwater Haddington is the practical Kintail villa, a flexible three bedroom design, also available as a linked villa.

Specification wise, Allanwater Haddington features the housebuilder’s new “as included” specification which includes Twyford Sanitaryware, stainless steel kitchen appliances with induction hobs, thermostatic showers, USB charging points, and mono-blocked driveways.

A plan of the Allanwater Haddington development

A sales cabin will open on site in the next few weeks at Allanwater Haddington, with a show home and marketing suite complex expected to be launched in the summer. First completions at the development are also anticipated to be in the summer.

“We are delighted to announce that this new development is coming to Haddington,” said Allanwater Homes sales & marketing manager, Cheryl McGeever. “It’s a new area for us, an exciting new part of Scotland in which to spread the Allanwater brand which stands for quality and choice in the marketplace.

“It’s particularly exciting to be offering luxury bungalows which are always highly sought after.

“Together with our well-designed and appointed three bedroom villas, which will be suitable for many sections of the house buying public, we are confident that we are launching in East Lothian with a really desirable mix of properties.

“Announcing this major multi million pound development in Haddington, as we look to a recovery in the second half of the year, can only be good news for jobs & the economy, for house hunters in the area, and for business confidence generally.

“We are in the midst of an expansion which saw us launch several developments in 2020, the same year in which we celebrated our 40th Anniversary, and we are pleased to be keeping this expansion going,”.

Also planned to launch in 2021, is an additional development in Chryston, near Glasgow, another new geographic area for Allanwater.

Allanwater Homes has family friendly developments in Alloa, Alva, Cambusbarron and Stirling.

