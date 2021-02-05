Retirement living on offer in Scone and Kinross

Hazel Davies: ‘We have seen strong early interest’

Juniper Residential, the new age-exclusive living brand of the Cruden Group, is launching sales at its two new developments in Scone and Kinross on Saturday 6 February.

Comprising 92 properties for over-55s, these developments mark the first of several in the pipeline for the new company and will go some way to address retirement housing needs.

The diversification into age-exclusive living is part of the Cruden Group’s ambitious plan for growth and comes at a time of chronic undersupply of housing in the retirement market.

The Earlsgate development, located in Scone at the site of the former Wheel Inn, comprises a mix of 51 stylish one and two-bedroom apartments, with superb facilities for socialising, including three communal lounges, landscaped gardens and a hotel-style guest suite for visitors.

In Kinross, Muirwood Gardens is a 41-unit development on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel that will comprise a mix of 33 contemporary bungalows and villas, plus 8 cottage flats. The development also features a communal resident’s club lounge and luxury guest suite for visitors.

Statistics indicate that there will be 240,000 more people of pensionable age in Scotland over the next 25 years, according to National Records of Scotland. This is an increase of 23.2% from 2018 (increase from 19% of the population to 23%), and significant shortages of suitable accommodation are anticipated.

Stylish apartments

However, a research paper co-authored by Sovereign Property Partnership, the University of Aberdeen and the Elderly Accommodation Counsel, found that the average percentage of supply of senior housing units versus the population of over 65s in Scotland stood at only 5%.

The first of Juniper’s new homes are anticipated to be complete by Summer 2021.

Juniper’s sales & marketing director, Hazel Davies, said: “We are delighted to be opening sales for these two bespoke developments, which will make an important contribution to the provision of retirement housing in Scotland. We have seen strong early interest for both Muirwood Gardens and Earlsgate, which demonstrates a demand for age-exclusive living that is only likely to increase in the coming years.”

Ms Davies continued: “These are exciting developments for Scone and Kinross, with a great appeal for those looking to enjoy their retirement here.

Juniper Street scene

“The benefits of moving into an age exclusive community are numerous, particularly with regards to the sense of wellness and community afforded by the vibrant social life on offer. Here residents can participate in activities such as organised walking groups, film nights and yoga classes, to name but a few.

“The developments also provide a peace of mind that is proving very attractive to prospective buyers who are reassured by the latest security features and fewer home and garden maintenance demands.”

Perth and Kinross Council leader, Councillor Murray Lyle, said: “These developments have the potential to make an exciting contribution to Scone and Kinross, delivering much-needed housing and providing a significant contribution to their local economies.”

This article appears under the terms of the DB Direct service