Golf day to mark Doug Smith’s retirement

Corporate insurance broker Douglas Smith organised a golf day with friends and colleagues at Archerfield Links to mark his retirement.

Enjoying the day’s play at the East Lothian course, and a meal in the clubhouse, were a number of veteran figures from the Scottish business community.

They included lawyer Alastair Dickson, the former Royal Bank of Scotland executive Leith Robertson, former Rangers chairman Malcolm Murray and ex-Hearts manager Jim Jefferies.

DB Media services photographer Terry Murden, also editor of Daily Business, was invited to record the day.

An interview with Doug Smith appears here

Malcolm Murray
Douglas Smith with Rhona Thomson
Dave Hodgkins
Leith Robertson and Alastair Dickson
David Franks
Douglas Smith and Mike Aitken
Norman Murray
Leith Robertson
Peter Lawson
Douglas Smith and Anne Marshall
Geoff Ball
Mike Aitken and Richard Harland
Willie Finlayson
Jim Jefferies
David Davidson
Malcolm Murray and Ronnie Steedman on the 9th fairway with Bass Rock in the distance
Richard Worker
Douglas Smith and Paul Kiddie
David Ferguson

