Golf day to mark Doug Smith’s retirement

Corporate insurance broker Douglas Smith organised a golf day with friends and colleagues at Archerfield Links to mark his retirement.

Enjoying the day’s play at the East Lothian course, and a meal in the clubhouse, were a number of veteran figures from the Scottish business community.

They included lawyer Alastair Dickson, the former Royal Bank of Scotland executive Leith Robertson, former Rangers chairman Malcolm Murray and ex-Hearts manager Jim Jefferies.

DB Media services photographer Terry Murden, also editor of Daily Business, was invited to record the day.

An interview with Doug Smith appears here

Malcolm Murray

Douglas Smith with Rhona Thomson

Dave Hodgkins

Leith Robertson and Alastair Dickson

David Franks

Douglas Smith and Mike Aitken

Norman Murray

Leith Robertson

Peter Lawson

Douglas Smith and Anne Marshall

Geoff Ball

Mike Aitken and Richard Harland

Willie Finlayson

Jim Jefferies

David Davidson

Malcolm Murray and Ronnie Steedman on the 9th fairway with Bass Rock in the distance

Richard Worker

Douglas Smith and Paul Kiddie

David Ferguson

