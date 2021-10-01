Charles hears how old economy is adapting to the new

Philip Grant hosting Prince Charles at Bank of Scotland on the Mound (pic: supplied)

Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, has been shown how some of Scotland’s traditional industries are dealing with major shifts in the economy.

During a visit to Bank of Scotland’s offices at The Mound in Edinburgh, leaders in the financial services sector explained how the sector was dealing with issues around green finance

The event was held at Bank of Scotland’s offices at the Mound, Edinburgh, where the Prince was greeted by Philip Grant and Sandy Begbie, respectively chairman and chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

Mr Grant commented: “It was an honour to host His Royal Highness The Duke of Rothesay today. His passion for the environment and tackling climate change is well known and resonates strongly with SFE and its members. Today’s conversation allowed us to identify a number of new avenues to achieve our shared ambitions.”

SFE Chief Executive Sandy Begbie CBE commented: “Scotland has a well-established and internationally recognised financial services industry which is motivated to play a role, both locally and globally, in the race to net zero. The Sustainable Markets Initiative is an important part of this process.”

The Prince also officially opened Johnnie Walker Princes Street, the new global visitor experience for the world’s best-selling Scotch whisky.

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes hosted the Prince’s tour of the eight-floor attraction which occupies the former Fraser’s department store and met the first students in the Johnnie Walker Learning for Life Academy, a new space dedicated to bartender and hospitality training.

They were joined by representatives of The Prince’s Foundation’s ‘Introduction to Hospitality’ courses that run at the charity’s headquarters, Dumfries House in Ayrshire. This marked the launch of a partnership between Johnnie Walker and The Prince’s Foundation to deliver training and employment opportunities to support the sustainable recovery of hospitality and tourism across Scotland.

In celebration of the partnership, the hospitality students prepared a bespoke ‘Duke of Rothesay’ cocktail for His Royal Highness, created with Johnnie Walker Autumn (the first seasonal whisky exclusive to Johnnie Walker Princes Street) and garnished with ingredients from the gardens at Dumfries House estate.

