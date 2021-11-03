We must all consent to the new coercion

AS I SEE IT: All of us must be willing to accept restrictions on how we live, or we will not stop climate change, says TERRY MURDEN

Britain has a reputation for coping with adversity. Call it the Dunkirk Spirit Something seems to enable us to see through the worst of times. We survived food rationing in the Fifties. We managed our way through the three-day week during the electricity blackouts in the Seventies. Lately we’ve got through coronavirus lockdowns. Surely, if we’re serious about tackling climate change we should be willing to accept a new wave of restrictions on our daily lives. That means me and you. Changing how we live. Permanently.

The COP26 summit is a grotesque manifestation of society’s ill-gotten ways and the sight of thousands of delegates queuing to get through the ring of steel surrounding the Glasgow campus is a further example of how we can’t even respond to the crisis without creating more chaos. President Biden being transported in a 21-vehicle convoy from Edinburgh airport to Glasgow drew criticism and ridicule in equal measure. Do the politicians really get it?

Well, I’d say they do, but the problem is getting past short-term demands in their home territories for more growth, and a higher standard of living.

Success, in other words, can only be achieved by an undiluted mix of coercion and consent in which political leaders, the corporate world and consumers agree to make some big sacrifices for the greater good.

The politicians may be getting pelters – quite rightly – from angry young demonstrators, but even world leaders can only do so much. We all have to play our part. Companies must accept new controls while we consumers have to get used to living a life without so much “stuff”.

It beggars belief that individuals will post their support for net zero campaigns on social media while making preparations for their next flight to the Med or business trip to the States. And then moan about Covid test delays at the airport. Sorry, but you can’t have it both ways.

What about all those pledges to create a new normal and to do things differently? There is now more traffic on the roads than before the pandemic. Look around at the cans, plastic bottles and cartons littering the streets. So much for recycling or protecting the environment. I wonder how many of the demonstrators will be clearing up their eco-bottles in the dear green place over the next few days.

It would be nice to think the public would willingly accept restraints on their lifestyle. But because the public are so hypocritical and unwilling to relinquish what they believe to be their right it is even more imperative that our leaders impose the sort of regime that is necessary if we’re really going to translate well-meaning pledges into meaningful action.

We should hesitate about using the tax system, particularly flat rate taxes , which merely put the cost burden on to the lower paid, while the wealthy just take a tax rise in their stride without changing their behaviour. Instead we have to change behaviours, if necessary by prohibition.

That means accepting that some things we’ve taken for granted are no longer acceptable. Stop buying what we don’t need. Repair or re-purpose what we have, and buy secondhand rather than new.

We need to accept restrictions on how often we can travel long distance by air (or impose carbon limits), maybe via passport stamps.

Legislators also need to instigate trade bans on countries that refuse to sign up to or comply with climate agreements. Halt the import of all goods that do not meet the required standards. Outlaw plastic containers where substitutes are readily available. Make deposit return schemes compulsory on all packaging and containers that can be re-used. Introduce priority roads and lanes for electric vehicle drivers as well as concessionary car parks. Some of these are quick and easy hits.

Too draconian? Only if you think we are entitled to carry on doing what we’ve always done. Which, of course, is exactly what got us in this mess in the first place.

tmurden@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk

Terry Murden held senior positions at The Sunday Times, The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and The Northern Echo and is now editor of Daily Business

