Obituary: Sir Angus Grossart

Sir Angus Grossart: supporter of enterprise (pic: Terry Murden)

As the driver of so many ideas and projects that would become established companies and institutions, Sir Angus Grossart, who has died aged 85, arguably achieved greater change in Scotland than any politician during his lifetime. A combination of foresight and a desire to build something better leaves a legacy of household name organisations and a cultural portfolio that has enriched the nation and individuals alike.

His endeavours made him a wealthy man, but his deeper personal achievement was in galvanising the talents and opportunities he saw around him, in Brian Souter and Sir Tom Farmer and others who would help elevate Scotland as a country that believed in enterprise and who would build the companies to match.

Sir Angus’s support was not only designed for those with a grand plan, he also had time for the smaller enterprises, and was always keen to indulge others in new ideas, though not always publicly. While willing to engage the media, he liked to maintain a profile that did not aggrandise his role. He once invited me into the lounge at his offices in Queen Street and, seeing the opportunity for an interview, I reached for the notebook. “Now, we won’t be needing that,” he said, offering one of his cheeky smiles. It was clear that the tea and cakes were in exchange for my views on the economy. Nothing more.

That was the avuncular Sir Angus, who could offer a kindly hand on the shoulder and a few witty words among the more strident advice about whether a project was a goer or a dud.

His belief in the ability of Scotland to achieve greater things began in earnest in the late 1960s when, alongside his business partner Iain Noble, he launched the country’s first merchant bank. Noble Grossart became an engine of growth, financing and powering companies in a style to match the great names of the City. The pity is that it did not encourage others.

On its own, Noble Grossart supported Argyll Foods, which later became Safeway, and bought into Leith-born Sir Tom Farmer’s plans for a chain of exhaust repair garages which became Kwik-Fit and turned Sir Tom into a billionaire when he sold it to Ford.

Angus Grossart was born in Carluke in Lanarkshire, the son of a draper, and was educated at Glasgow Academy, going on to read law at Glasgow University. He moved to Edinburgh to study for the Scottish Bar and later completed an apprenticeship in chartered accountancy.

His partnership with Ian Noble was not a happy one and Sir Angus bought him out of Noble Grossart just two years later.

The journey since then has seen him sit on more than 20 boards, including Trinity Mirror (now Reach), publisher of the Daily Record and Sunday Mail, Royal Bank of Scotland and the Scottish Investment Trust.

In more recent years he became chairman of the Scottish Futures Trust, the government procurement body, while his artistic interests saw him take on an equally expansive range of directorships and leadership roles including he National Galleries of Scotland and the refurbishment of the Burrell Collection. He liked to indulge guests visiting his Georgian Queen Street offices with a resume of the oil paintings that adorned the walls. A personal passion was the refurbishment of 16th-century Pitcullo Castle in Fife which he bought in 1977.

A year later he married the artist Gay Thomson and they had a daughter Flure who now runs an interiors and design business in London.

While he was courted by politicians, he largely steered clear of party politics, though that did not make him immune from controversy. He defended Sir Fred Goodwin after the latter became the whipping boy for the financial crash of 2008. It was, perhaps, typical of a man with a singular mind who was, nonetheless, a defender of others he thought deserving of his support.

Sir Angus Grossart, CBE, merchant banker and patron of the arts, born 6 April 1937, died 13 May 2022, aged 85