Now is the time to make that digital switch

Going digital can improve efficiency

TECH TALK: It need not cost the earth to transform your company’s IT system, says BILL MAGEE

If ever a business needs expert help to choose the right digital way forward it is now. Big tech in turmoil with analysts warning of growing uncertainties. Investor sentiment surrounding the sector is at its lowest ebb since the dotcom-led collapse at the turn of the century.

Firms across the sectors are already faced with a perfect financial storm. Soaring interest rates and inflationary pressures are affecting long-term plans involving everything from investment to new jobs. An RBS UK-wide survey confirms hiring has slowed down.

World Bank warnings of rising stagflation with growth expected to slump to 2.9% this year come hard on the heels of a global semiconductor microchip supply chain shortage disrupting everything from computers to automobiles, the latter alone losing around £165 billion in 2021.

Goldman Sachs reports 169 industries are being impacted by the lingering chips crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, China-US trade war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Intel says the chips shortfall won’t ease up until 2024.

The “big five”: Facebook (now Meta), Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet (Google), shorthand “FAANGS” are coming under intense scrutiny. Reports put layoffs in the tech sector at over 20,000 jobs.

Which? research reveals seven-out-of-ten surveyed do not trust the tech giants to protect them against relentless online “scams, dangerous products or fake reviews.”

Just how should we deal with all these commercial woes? Cloud-native technologies provide a solution, empowering organisations to build and run scalable applications in a modern and dynamic environment.

Such IT architecture is used to design, construct and operate workloads built in the cloud alongside existing and future systems, products and services. Crucially, without expensive customisations.

Mind you, migrating data to the cloud is not without its challenges. One of the first obstacles to overcome is understanding what an organisation already has in place and what the options are for digital change.

Thankfully, others have already done the round. Several established processes and tools are freely available from the likes of Amazon, Microsoft and Google.

Another urgent reason to update IT is contained in a warning from MIT that Chinese hackers are engaged in a cyber-espionage campaign by exploiting “years-old” software flaws.

Targets breached are old and well-known critical vulnerabilities in popular networking systems. Once a foothold is gained, compromised devices are used to gain full access to network traffic of numerous private companies and government agencies.

Cloud represents access to a power through novel technology previously out of reach of many organisations. It is well worth seeking help on how migrating your data to the cloud can achieve flexible, sustainable and cost-effective IT delivery.

Especially at a time of economic uncertainty. Like now..

