Cargo bikes delivering a logistics revolution

A quiet revolution is happening on the streets. Literally. Eco-friendly cargo deliveries by bike are becoming a common sight, writes JULENA DRUMI

Andrew Taylor says he always wanted to do something that would make a difference. Being able to do so while combining it with one of his passions has been a bonus. Last year, Glasgow-based Taylor set up Velo-City, one of a new breed of bicycle-driven cargo delivery services riding the wave of sustainable transport.

Velo-City became one of the pandemic startups and also part of a revolution in logistics which is changing the way traders deliver goods in urban environments. Eco-delivery is a growing trend. Barclays is projecting nine out of ten (91%) British retailers are planning to invest in it.

In many respects it is a return to the old barrow and cart style of distribution. No engines, no fuel. Just a bit of muscle power and an enthusiasm for clean air.

“I set up the business in 2021 eager to demonstrate how safe, secure, sustainable and satisfying it is for businesses to take advantage of e-cargo bike deliveries,” says Taylor.

“I always wanted to do something that made a positive difference, involved my love of cycling and to have a more active role in my eight-year-old son’s life. Starting Velo-City ticked every box. The time was right, and I wish I’d done it sooner.”

With a load capacity of 100kg and a specialised aluminium trailer, Taylor’s bikes deliver a wide range of goods including bottles, barrels, medicines, marketing materials, artworks, and antiques.

The company’s mission is to prove that local and last mile logistics are suited to bicycles more than vans cars or electric vehicles. It replaces polluting vehicles in local and last mile deliveries responsible for up to 80% of total delivery emissions.

Based on a diesel van, the customer saves 0.4kg of Co2 per km and clients receive regular updates on their carbon savings.

Clients include the National Theatre of Scotland, Good Spirits Co., The Scottish Gantry, Merchant City Print, The Good Coffee Cartel, We Are 1 of 100, and Bare Bones Chocolate.

John Bynorth of Environmental Protection Scotland, who coordinated this month’s Clean Air Day in Scotland, says: “Cargo bikes are now commonplace in Scotland’s towns and cities. Seeing so many of them back on our streets is a sure sign of a green economic recovery.

“They are air pollution busters, delivering goods and services and, at the same time, helping improve air quality for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Almost one-quarter (23%) of private vehicle trips in Scotland are under one mile, which could be avoided by companies if they simply switch to cargo bike deliveries over cars or vans for trips that frequently last minutes and are frequently the most polluting.

“With so many deliveries being made every single minute across Scotland, the cargo bike sector has an important part to play in improving air quality and helping businesses achieve net-zero climate change targets.”

