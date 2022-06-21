Stars turn out to honour unsung heroes

Lulu was among the guests

Stars of film, television and the music industry, including Lulu, John Hannah and Nina Nesbitt, turned out in Edinburgh to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of the country’s unsung heroes.

The Pride of Scotland Awards, sponsored by the Daily Record and TSB, honoured those who have helped others or shown remarkable courage.

They included a seriously ill transplant patient who stuns everyone with his zest for life, a lone female police officer who bravely tackled a knife-wielding attacker and a charity founder who recently led a mercy mission to rescue Ukrainian orphans from the war zone.

Hosted for the second year by actress Elaine C.Smith together qwith comedian and writer Sanjeev Kohli, the Awards took place at the historic Assembly Rooms.

Robin Bulloch, CEO of TSB said: “It’s been a real pleasure for me to be part of this year’s judging panel. There were so many inspirational stories from all over Scotland, it was incredibly tough to choose between them.”

The awards will be shown in on STV in July.

