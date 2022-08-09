Review: Blue Note Nights – JazzMain

Nick Gould: back in time (pic: Terry Murden)

Local jazz fans will need no introduction to the JazzMain quartet and their occasional guests who have been performing at The Jazz Bar to good sized audiences looking for something soothing at the end of the day.

Tenor saxophonist Nick Gould is joined by Steve Grossart (keyboards), Iain Harkness (bass) and Kevin Dorrian (drums), who share a passion for the 50s and 60s Blue Note jazz style that emerged from downtown New York.

They take us back to an era which was defined by artists such as Joe Henderson (Mama it’s), Horace Silver (Hippest Cat in Hollywood) and Billy Strayhorn (UMMG).

Whereas most artists do the same set each time, JazzMain are doing five shows in 10 days with different tunes. They have one further gig this Fringe, so catch them while you can.

Blue Note Nights – JazzMain on the Fringe, The Jazz Bar, Chambers Street, one night remaining 17th August

Jazz and blues fans can also get their fix from The Blueswater, another Edinburgh band, who perform at the same venue, 11-14 August, times vary. They perform Queens of the Blues with singer Nicole Smit, 5, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 28, times vary.

Russian-American trumpeter Valery Ponomarev (Aug 24-28) and jazz, blues, soul vocalist Kerry-Jo Hodgkin (Aug 6-7) also perform.

