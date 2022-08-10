Byrne and Bishop to play brain tumour gig

Jason Byrne

Festival news:

Jason Byrne, John Bishop, Jessica Fostekew, Rhys Nicholson, Michael Akadiri, Phil Wang and Maisie Adam are confirmed to appear in this year’s Big Brain Tumour Benefit.

Taking place at Underbelly’s biggest venue – the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, McEwan Hall – the entire box office income is going to The Brain Tumour Charity, the world’s largest dedicated funder of research into brain tumours globally.

The show was created by Underbelly in 2017 following the diagnosis of an aggressive and rare form of brain cancer called Ependymoma in Alfie Bartlam, the son of Underbelly’s co-founder Ed Bartlam.

So far, Underbelly has raised nearly £100,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity from these benefits alone, including £30,000 at the last Fringe benefit in 2019.

The gig takes place on Tuesday 16 August, 7.30pm (70 mins), Underbelly at Bristo Square.

To book tickets for for one of the hottest shows at the Fringe visit:

http://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/whats-on/underbellys-big-brain-tumour-benefit

Half-price offers

The Half Price Hut is now open in a new location at the Fringe Box Office at 180 High Street. Half-price tickets for a number of performances on the day (or next morning) are available to buy in person.

The opening hours will be the same as the Fringe Box Office: 10:00 – 18:00, seven days a week.

Half Price Hut tickets are only available for shows taking place on the day of purchase (or, if you’re visiting the Box Office after 14:00, shows taking place the next morning).

To ensure you get access to the half price tickets, make sure you say the words “Half Price Hut” at the Box Office.

Maitlis for TV Festival

Former BBC Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis will deliver the James MacTaggart memorial lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

Her keynote speech will explore the “threat to reporting the news and holding power to account across the globe”.

Edinburgh Festival executive chair, Fatima Salaria, said :“Fans not just of her Prince Andrew encounter but Newsnight, Americast, and her best-selling book Airhead, will want to hear her take on truth, power and impartiality in what promises to be a challenging and insightful MacTaggart.”

The MacTaggart Lecture will be delivered on the evening of Wednesday 24 August. Full story here

