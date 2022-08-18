Viewpoint: Riccardo Giovanacci

Managing director, Newton Letting

www.newtonletting.co.uk

What does the company do?

Residential letting

Where are you based?

Glasgow

Turnover

£600,000

Outline your working day

I rise at 7.30am and usually out the door by 8.30am, but earlier if doing the school run. Into office by 9am to clear my desk with emails and catch up with colleagues.

We have an espresso bar in the reception, and I always have one in the morning with the team. It’s popular with clients too.

First appointments are typically from 10.30am onwards, sometimes in the office or seeing landlords and their properties. My diary can change at short notice, but I usually work through lunch and sometimes go to Kelvin Park for a walk. We close at 5pm, so home, to see my kids for their normal bedtime routine.

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

Lack of available stock. Demand vastly outweighing supply.

What should be done to overcome these challenges?

A clearer plan of action from the Scottish Government, to build more homes – whether they’re for buying or renting.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

Not in our industry. There have been changes over the last few years, taking away tax benefits for landlords.

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

Not directly. Fewer European workers are coming to Glasgow but there is still a lack of stock to meet supply demands.

Do you support a workplace parking levy?

No – you drive the public away (literally and metaphorically speaking) and it will kill the shops in our city and town centres.

Do you use public transport?

Mostly not.

Do you think this is the right time to be calling for an independence referendum?

No – with a cost of living crisis already at our door, we need to save as much money to help those in need. Not to waste it on a referendum; we were told the 2014 poll was once in a lifetime.

What do you drive? Is it petrol or electric? If petrol, what would make you switch?

Fully Electric Fiat 500. We have two on the company fleet and another couple of Hybrid Fiat 500s. We will be fully electric by 2023.

What are your short- and long-term goals?

My short term goal is to keep the company steady and pay off my start up loan. Long term, we aim to grow the company into Glasgow’s best boutique letting agency.

This is a new regular column providing a snapshot of opinion on topical issues.

For details on submitting entries, please contact:

mediaservices@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk

URL links are added for a small fee.

Further opportunities are available via a full interview, with photography, as well as personalised columns promoting goods and services.