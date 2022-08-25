Comedy helps cross cultural divisions

Maisah Sobaihi (pic: Terry Murden)

Interview: Maisah Sobaihi, arts performer and teacher

It was a performance of her one-woman show at the Edinburgh Fringe almost ten years ago that caused Maisah Sobaihi to feel a little more nervous than usual. Her father, mother, brother and his wife were sitting on the front row. “Thankfully, they loved it,” she says. So did others who attended the near sell-out run at the Merchant’s Hall. Arabian comedy was suddenly a hit among audiences who thought they had seen it all.

Sobaihi is back in Edinburgh to attend a summit on the more sobering topic of culture and sustainability, but she is nothing if not full of surprises. She lives and teaches in Jeddah, but the American accent is pure California where she grew up. Back home she instructs her students at King Abdul-Aziz University in drama and Shakespeare, but she began her career in the arts as a stand-up comedian, apparently the first in Saudi Arabia.

She wants to use this latest visit to Edinburgh to continue her dialogue with audiences on how the arts and culture are helping to change perceptions of the kingdom where a ministry of culture was established only a few years ago but has provided vital funding for theatre and other art forms.

While many Westerners may see the country as something of an enigma, and possibly view it with some suspicion, she says it is a much more open society, and cultural engagement has been important in that transition.

“Saudi Arabia is moving forward in the arts. It has given us confidence to perform,” she says. “I want to break the stereotypes and negativity. Saudi life and traditions can be better understood through the arts.”

Her play – Head Over Heels – which she performed back in 2013 uses comedy to expose the experiences of women in the country and prompted an emotional response from audiences.

“It deals with divorce, and the fact that women feel the pain of their husband having another wife. A woman came up to me crying at the end of one show. They hear the messages and identify with them, even though the cultures are different.”

Performances back home in the Middle East have been attended by men who have enjoyed it, an indication of the more liberal attitudes now prevailing.

She is currently focused on producing and directing, while thinking of going on the road again with her hit show.

Meantime, her appearance as a panelist at the sixth Edinburgh International Culture Summit at the Scottish Parliament dovetails with her belief that culture can play a vital role in helping people all over the world discover common causes and shared understanding.

Sobaihi is the daughter of a Saudi broadcaster who studied at the University of Southern California where she was brought up with the values and culture of Mickey Mouse and McDonald’s, far from her roots and she still hankers for the US lifestyle.

“I do miss America, I had a great childhood,” she admits. “But Saudi life is changing and there are good things happening, despite some of the headlines you see. It is patriarchal, but it is not misogynistic. I firmly believe the arts has been a big help for women in the country.”

Culture and a Sustainable Future Summit 2022, Scottish Parliament, 26 – 28 August