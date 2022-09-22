Viewpoint: Gordon Duncan

Partner & Head of Corporate, Scotland, Lockton

What does the business do?

The world’s largest independent insurance brokerage

Where is it based?

Global HQ is in Kansas City, Missouri. My office is in St Vincent Street, Glasgow

Turnover

$2.7 billion

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

Making the business an attractive place for younger people to work with us and reviewing how we can better our exchange of information with clients. The insurance sector has witnessed volatile conditions over recent years, and as a result, certain businesses/sectors have been impacted by significant rating increases which can impact adversely on their profitability.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

I know no one who would like to pay more tax, but equally if the money derived from this source can be applied for the benefit of individuals and the country, then many people/businesses would be receptive. However, in comparison to both National and European counterparts Scotland’s current Gross Domestic Product is a concern.

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

There has been significant investment made across our business to ensure we are completely compliant with any National or European legislation.

Do you support plans for a workplace parking levy?

No

Do you use public transport?

For certain client meetings I may use public transport, but normally I drive.

Do you think this is the right time to call an independence referendum?

People should be entitled to put forward their point of view. I think, however, that there are enough challenges at present without the disruption of an independence referendum. In addition, without a definitive answer on currency it is difficult to establish the current benefits of Scotland being independent.

What do you drive? Is it petrol or electric? If petrol, what would make you switch?

I drive an Aston Martin DB11 – petrol vehicle. Although I can understand the environmental benefits of an electric vehicle, I do not think either Scotland or the UK has anywhere near the infrastructure required. I think the range for electric vehicles must be enhanced significantly to make a switch possible.

