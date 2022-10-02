Engineering an air of confidence

Ross B Shuster: ‘I am impressed by the availability of talent in Scotland’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Interview: Ross B Shuster, CEO, Howden

Howden, a name synonymous with Scottish engineering, is not exactly recession-proof, but it has managed to work through any number of downturns and crises during its long history. Chief executive Ross B Shuster has spent his first three years at the helm tackling a whirlwind of outside forces, re-organising office staff and the factory floor during lockdown, and now faced with rising energy bills, global supply shortages, and a meltdown in the financial markets. If he’s worried, he’s not showing it.

Has the currency issue had an impact on the company? “Not as much as you may think,” he says. “This is a very resilient business model. Companies need the services we provide.” Rising energy bills and supply issues are a concern, but “more of a tailwind than a headwind”.

The Howden name, emblazoned high on the giant factory wall in Renfrew, is unmissable to the thousands of car-borne shoppers and commuters swarming around the neighbouring Braehead shopping and office campus. Shrouded by a tall metal fence the length of a football pitch, Howden appears keen for the outside world to let it get on with what it’s been doing well for more than a century and a half.

In the search for business stars it is fashionable to focus on software and bioscience and their various offspring: fintech, edtech and medtech. Howden, meanwhile, has evolved from marine engineering to become a global provider of less sexy, but mission critical air and gas handling products and services to a range of heavy industries and mineral extractors.

As Shuster explains: “Air and gas handling is fundamental to industrial processes. If our compressors fail to work, the whole process shuts down.”

The New York based private equity firm KLS Capital Partners that bought the company in 2019 recognised its qualities and quickly came good on its promise to invest in ensuring Howden remained a market leader.

Shuster: KLS has been a great partner (pic: Terry Murden)

While the private equity market has a reputation for slash and burn tactics, KLS takes controlling equity investments in manufacturing and industrial companies and has been said to seek constructive relationships with a company’s workforce and its trade unions. It has claimed to have saved about 20,000 jobs.

“I cannot speak more positively about KLS. They have been a great partner,” says Shuster. “Their belief is in making the business better. They saw Howden as a good company with opportunities for improvement.”

Howden was encouraged to re-invest the cash it was generating to fill the gaps in its business model. The executive team spent a part of the lockdown year working on the new strategy. A year after the takeover, the company made six acquisitions and has added a further one this year.

To illustrate the progress made in transforming and growing the business despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic, orders increased from $1.4bn in 2018 to $1.8bn in 2021. It is making further gains this year with the business growing 20% in the year to the end of June, and the order book is at record levels.

In his younger days, Philadelphia-born Shuster had dreamed of becoming an astronaut, until he learned that it meant he would first have to join the US forces which he was less keen on. Instead he became a business high-flyer, with postings in China, Singapore and London.

Shuster: praise for apprentices (pic: Terry Murden)

He spent 12 years with United Technologies leading various multi-billion dollar, regional and global business units and was hired by KLS to succeed Howden’s retiring CEO Ian Brander who had joined the company as a graduate and now sits on the board.

The company has a headcount of 525 at its Renfrew HQ and 6,600 globally and Shuster is complimentary about the skills and loyalty of the Scottish workforce. He believes the apprenticeship system is one of Scotland’s great unsung strengths.

“I am impressed by the availability of talent in Scotland and the apprentice system. This is lacking in the US,” he says.

“We hire a lot of apprentices and we see a lot of people start with us who have grown with the company. The factory manager joined when he was 16. The work ethic is undervalued, but it is very strong.

“The advantage Scotland has is the education system and the engagement we get out of our people here is fantastic.

On the prospect of Scotland retaining a higher top rate of tax, he admits: “It is is possible that it will deter some people. If you have a high tax rate it could be a disadvantage.”

Does he see things that the UK could learn from his homeland?

“The US [government] drove people to the future technologies,” he says. “I hope the UK will make those same sort of investments. If it does, business will follow.”

PERSONAL CHECKLIST

Occupation: Chief executive, Howden

Age: 56

Birthplace: Philadelphia, raised in San Francisco

Education: University of California Davis (Mechanical Engineering) and University of San Francisco (Business Administration)

Career highlights: Various leadership roles with United Technologies and Johnson Controls. Worked in Los Angeles, Singapore, Shanghai and London before joining Howden in Scotland

Whose decision was it to work abroad?

It was a personal choice. I have always been intrigued by the challenges of international business.

Would you go back to the US?

I have been away for more than 20 years. My kids are there and eventually I will go back. But I really enjoy the international aspects of business and the cultural differences which you can only enjoy by being there.

What irritates you?

I like things to move quickly.

What does the initial B stand for?

Benjamin

Who would be your fantasy dinner party guests, living or dead?

Teddy Roosevelt, who believed you put good people in place and then get out of their way

Neil Armstrong, because I wanted to be an astronaut and I’d like to ask about that first step on somewhere beyond Earth

My paternal grandfather, whom I never met. He was from Ukraine and arrived with nothing and became a surgeon