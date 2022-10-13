Viewpoint: Jeanette MacIntyre

Managing Director, Indeglas

www.indeglas.co.uk

What does the company do?

Designs, supplies and installs internal glazed screens

Where is it based?

Cumbernauld

Turnover

£3.5 Million

Briefly outline your working day



Being an avid night owl, I work the first hour of the day at home, getting through emails from 8am and drive to the office when the traffic has calmed. I’m loving being back in the office post-Covid and particularly enjoy being out meeting clients face to face. Most days I don’t have breakfast and prefer to eat fruit between afternoon meetings rather than lunch. That way I’m ready to enjoy a hearty dinner at home with my family in the evening. I’m often last to leave the office because I’m most productive towards the end of the day. That said, I must confess to often cramming in an extra hour of work once everyone at home has retired for the night.

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

Current challenges are as large in number, duration and effect as I can recall. That said, I prefer to focus on the positive steps our team can take to mitigate damage and keep going. We are recruiting apprentices, keeping open dialogue with our key suppliers and investing to further align our service provision with clients who value our success and continuity as much as we do.

What should be done to overcome these challenges?

A massive tide of change is happening. I see it in the actions of the next generation who are seriously well-informed and well connected. They will judge us poorly if we sit around awaiting change to cascade from the top down before we act. We must take responsibility for where we have gone wrong and be brave in effecting the changes we can make right now to tackle climate change, skills shortages, diversity, adopting digital technology and advanced manufacturing techniques where possible to drive efficiencies.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

I do not envy the task of those in power who attempt to get this right. It would appear the fine art of applying enlightened economic strategies championed by the great Scots, including Adam Smith, has turned into the art of the impossible.

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

Significantly. I become sad when focus turns to what divides individuals, groups, nations rather than the significant gains to be achieved by joining resource. That said, if you fill a room with thirty power crazy, rutting stags, horns will lock, blood will spill and the pain of isolation will follow for the outcast.

Do you support plans for a workplace parking levy?

No, there are far more important things to focus on.

Do you use public transport?

I try to when travelling to inner cities, especially Edinburgh.

Do you think this is the right time to call an independence referendum?

No. I would never support it for the same reasons as my response to the Brexit question.

What do you drive? Is it petrol, diesel or electric? What would make you switch?

I currently drive a diesel-guzzling 4×4, which I love, but the hybrid is ordered, honestly. Once the network of electrical chargers has reached the point where it can be wholly relied upon, I’ll switch.

What are your short and long term goals?

To be granted the good health to realise both.

Do you favour a four-day working week?

I champion any initiative which brings out the best in people, but one solution rarely works for all.

What is your company doing to support the green agenda? Have you increased or decreased your commitment?

Increased. We are currently working on a decarbonisation plan which we hope to launch early next year.

Are you a purpose-led company? If so, how?

We know a lot about building with a myriad of glass products and systems, but our passion lies in creating indoor environments which promote human productivity and well-being. We study how people interpret the built environment to inform and improve our solutions-based approach. At Indeglas, people come first. We care for each other, our clients, our suppliers and the people who work, learn, play, heal and socialise in the spaces we create.

