Viewpoint: Alan Fair

Director, Contact Online

https://contact.digital/

What does the company do?

Specialises in rebuilding old websites into conversion machines and Search Engine Optimisation

Where is it based?

Glasgow

Turnover

£100,000

Briefly outline your working day

Working from home, starting at 9am checking mail or messages from staff, then look at client emails. Check Google Analytics and other tools related to my Search Engine Optimisation clients, assess anything that needs to be worked on. Review website projects. Grab some lunch in the house and check emails and messages again. I usually only book meetings from 2pm everyday so I can get all those tasks out the way first. I tend to work late doing R & D or working on a client project.

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

Staying ahead of where the economy is going, it’s shifting quicker than normal, so it’s hard to predict and react to.

What should be done to overcome these challenges?

It’s not so much overcome them, it’s keeping up with the pace and making sure enough R&D is done so we can take advantage of events that happen for our clients.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

Overall, yes. It’s always a difficult balance to get it right. There are a lot of moving parts with Brexit and the pandemic and war in Ukraine. There is no historic data to work from, which makes it very difficult.

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

Thankfully, no. It has impacted some of my clients, making margins slimmer. For us, we’re in an industry that can be very agile and move to the markets that benefit from the likes of Brexit.

Do you support plans for a workplace parking levy?

It’s great for reducing congestion and pollution, but probably poorly-timed given the state of the economy. Public transport has to be improved alongside to make sure people have genuine options that are affordable.

Do you use public transport?

I use mainly trains to get around. I find them cost-effective and on longer journeys I can get some work done or make calls so I can be more efficient for the business.

Do you think this is the right time to call an independence referendum?

On balance, probably not right now. The country as a whole needs to find a less chaotic time to start looking at this again.

What do you drive? Is it petrol, diesel or electric? What would make you switch?

I don’t drive, but I would actually have gone for a hybrid at this point. I think the technology was pushed out to the market far too quickly to help with the transition and reduce range anxiety.

What are your short and long term goals?

Short term goals are actually tied to our long term ones. We’re developing some new micro services and software to bring in regular monthly income. With those in place we will then invest in much bigger Software as a Service options and go international.

