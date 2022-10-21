People power is no match for the markets

AS I SEE IT: TERRY MURDEN says that a general election would be a wrong route to take in resolving the Downing Street crisis

One has to wonder who, if anyone, is emerging with much credit from the chaos surrounding Westminster. Amid the central debacle over who might be next through Number Ten’s revolving door, it is those hurling criticism who are part of the problem.

The Opposition party leaders – Labour, LibDem, SNP and Greens – are yelling for a General Election to “sort out” the mess. These are the same voices calling for an end to “instability” and “uncertainty”. A general election will do nothing to scare off those ghoulish monsters that will be haunting the Chancellor in the run-up to next week’s Hallowe’en fiscal plan.

Frankly, the last thing the country and the markets need right now is a freeze on government activity while politicians perform the Danse Macabre to encourage support for more life-sapping campaigns. In any case, the Tories, currently scoring their worst ever polling figures, know that calling a general election would be a classic case of turkeys voting for Christmas.

Their opponents are determined to let the people decide. Labour, buoyed by a 30-odd point lead in the polls, believes it has a magic wand to grow the economy, but has to admit that it cannot wish away the country’s debt.

Nicola Sturgeon, always the opportunist, is trying to justify people power on shakier foundations. She takes the constituency-based first-past-the-post voting system that gives her party an almost clean sweep of Westminster seats and mischievously asserts that this would deliver a Yes vote in an independence referendum which, of course, would be based on a straight majority vote across the country. On present counting she would lose.

Furthermore, and even more mischievously, the SNP is wrongly using the case of an incompetent government as a reason to tear up the constitution. The two may be related but they are not the same thing, and if it comes to putting a cross on the referendum ballot paper we must hope the voters understand this basic difference.

UK government ministers may have (very badly) lost the plot, but those who believe the sorry saga surrounding Downing Street can be resolved by putting it in the hands of the people are crediting the people with too much capacity to make the right decisions. As the American comedian Jon Stewart said: “You have to remember one thing about the will of the people: it wasn’t that long ago that we were swept away by the Macarena.”

Even Boris Johnson’s hero Sir Winston Churchill doubted the legitimacy of people power. “The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter,” he once argued. Mark Twain had little time for all this electioneering. “If voting made any difference they wouldn’t let us do it.” he said.

Let’s consider who and what really brought an end to Liz Truss’s brief premiership. Was it the resignation of the Home Secretary Suella Braverman? Was it pressure over the despatch box from Sir Kier Starmer? Was it the hectoring from the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford, or the brutal tweets from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon?

They all inflicted wounds in this Caesar-style assassination, but the real killer blow was delivered by the financial markets. It was the plunge in the pound and the surge in the cost of borrowing that finished her off while democracy was still pleading its case.

Indeed, from the suffragettes to the 1980s poll tax riots it has been direct action that has instigated change, not the ballot box. In this case, the markets took matters into their own hands and forced the government to change course.

This is not a time for preening and chest-beating campaigns. Far better that the seniors in the party get together and choose a leader. They know, or should know, who is the best person for the job, just as a chief executive is appointed by a board, not by thousands of staff on the payroll who may know their own duties but nothing about what is required to lead their organisation.

The failures we have seen in government expose a failure of a system that puts blind faith in ‘the people’ to make the right choice. Until that changes then the same mistakes are likely to be repeated.

tmurden@dailybusinessgroup.co.uk

Terry Murden held senior positions at The Sunday Times, The Scotsman, Scotland on Sunday and The Northern Echo and is now editor of Daily Business

>Latest Daily Business news