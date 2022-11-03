Viewpoint: Jonathan Toye

Business director, Ever Clinic

www.everclinic.co.uk

What does the company do?

Laser surgery clinic specialising in skin-based treatments

Where is it based

Glasgow

Turnover

On track for £900,000

Briefly outline your working day

I leave home around 7.45am and travel by car to just outside Glasgow to get the 9am train into Queen Street to be at work for just after 9am. First task is to follow up on overnight enquiries, followed up by carrying out the team morning meeting which outlines everyone’s day. Lunch in the office from somewhere local and independent, but like to have a larger lunch on Fridays from either a Thai or Italian restaurant.

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

At the moment consumers have little dispensable income and unless they have an issue they need to address urgently, they tend to be a little more reserved with their spending power.

What should be done to overcome these challenges?

Windfall taxes on larger energy businesses and an oil fund similar to that in Scandinavian countries would go a long way to assisting in reducing costs of most everyday things, freeing up income for consumers.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

I wasn’t surprised when they didn’t follow the UK Government but was aghast at the Scottish Conservatives who were calling for the Scottish Government to follow suit. It was very obvious from the outset that some of the announcements in the mini budget would have to be reversed.

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

We don’t trade internationally, but our suppliers do and a lot of basic things have risen in cost quite dramatically. We’ve tried not to pass this on to our patients.

Do you support plans for a workplace parking levy?

While I support the idea behind it, I don’t support the implementation. Public transport outside of Edinburgh is not the best, trains are frequently cancelled with no service warning, and buses can be very infrequent in the more remote parts of Scotland.

Do you use public transport?

I take the train every day from just outside Glasgow and in to the city centre. I use the park and ride facility.

Do you think this is the right time to call an independence referendum?

There’s never going to be a “right” time, but it’s certainly a good time given the current political environment, particularly at Westminster.

What do you drive? Is it petrol, diesel or electric? If petrol, what would make you switch?

I drive an electric Mustang. The change was seamless and I prefer it over petrol/diesel engines. For me, range anxiety doesn’t come from the car itself, but rather the network built to support it. While it’s fantastic that 76% of charging points in Scotland are free to use, they’re often always taken or out of order.

What are your short and long term goals?

Business wise my short term goals are to weather the storm and see us through to brighter days. Long term, I’m looking to expand the business with new staff and bigger premises. Personally, my short term and long term goals are to regain my fitness and shed a few stone!

Do you favour a four-day working week?

No. While it might be favourable for more office-based jobs, it wouldn’t work in our business as we need to be flexible to allow patients the opportunity to chose when they’re going to have their treatments.

What is your company doing to support the green agenda? Have you increased or decreased your commitment?

We only buy from suppliers who actively work at reducing their carbon footprint – whether it be using delivery trucks that are fully electric or reducing unnecessary packaging. We’ve invested in electric cars to reduce our own carbon footprint and use energy suppliers with the best credentials.

