Time for firms to get risk intelligence in place

TECH TALK: BILL MAGEE says there are concerns about new data privacy laws

Digitally-led businesses are urged to invest in the latest online and mobile information risk intelligence tools as a safeguard in case the UK Government further loosens internet-based data security rules. A Brexit promise is withdrawal from the Euro-driven general data protection regulation (GDPR). Critics point to a much-delayed replacement online safety bill that continues to be significantly watered down.

Last week the government announced plans to axe measures which would have forced Big Tech social media platforms to take down harmful material.

Another move aims to strengthen fines if the same sites fail to provide user filters safeguarding children outline. Unfortunately, it’s five years, if not a decade, overdue.

Now there are fears the role of data protection officer is to be abolished. Sounds like a simple job title.

In reality, it’s a key independent position brought in by the EU specifically to monitor business compliance and advise firms of their obligations under the act.

Mariano delli Santi, a data protection and legal specialist at Open Rights Group (ORG), told the Law Society of Scotland there are “serious concerns” about UK data protection plans.

Especially the government unearthing ancient legislation, namely the “Henry VIII Powers, to exercise its executive will, as it sees fit.

ORG works to preserve data and digital rights and freedoms, and predicts months if not years of legal disputes and judicial reviews.

The non-profit organisation further claims this will make it virtually impossible for companies to do business in and with Europe.

Scotland-based Vicky Brock, an early pioneer of the data analytics industry and now a serial technology entrepreneur on her fifth start-up, says nothing should be left to chance.

The recipient of a European Commission “top tech start-up” urges companies to investigate installing “risk profiling data intelligence and enforcement tools”.

TED Talk speaker Brock suggests an under-pressure business leader should also consider a peer mentor.

“I’ve always craved executive level experience..and so was fascinated to hear from Mark Logan how Skyscanner did exactly that,” she says.

A new Statista survey finds 41% of businesses operating in Europe and the United States list lack of analytical skills among employees as the top challenge.

The global market for big data analytics is predicted to reach well over £55 billion by 2025.

Since the split with Europe firms have had to comply with the 2018 Data Protection Act. But confusingly, EU data provisions are still deeply embedded in UK law.

It’s called “UK GDPR” and should finally be replaced by new legislation possibly next summer. Or not.

One thing’s for sure. No one is heartened by another UK Cabinet Office data breach. It happened last month but attracted hardly any press coverage.

Revealed by publictechnology.net both the irony and timing of the latest online disruption, at the highest of levels, is not lost on critics.

The website states cabinet officials were alerted but “then failed to acknowledge or address the breach for ten days”.

The site described it as “a familiar issue”. Personal details of a civil servant and a supplier representative were revealed.

Last year a cabinet office breach led to the UK Information Commissioner issuing a record £500,000 fine. On appeal it was controversially reduced to £50,000.

A file posted on GOV.UK contained the names and unredacted addresses of more than 1,000 people announced in the New Year’s Honours list.

Last month UK Information Officer John Edwards claimed issuing monetary penalties can be counter-intuitive.

He maintains the cash may be needed more by the offending body, such as health. Then the organisation should receive a reprimand.

Far from happy a group of security experts have sent an open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

They warn of weakened end-to-end secure encryption hitting business, economy and wider society if the online safety bill is not strengthened.