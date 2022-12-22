Viewpoint: Dr Rashmi Mantri

Founder of British Youth International Training College (BYITC) and Supermaths

www.supermaths.co.uk

What does the company do?

Teaches maths, English, cyber security, and coding to children. We teach mental maths through an Abacus.

Where is it based?

Glasgow

Turnover

£120k

Briefly outline your working day

I start my day at 7am and go for a walk. As our company is completely in remote working format, I don’t need to travel to the office, but yes, I have a dedicated office area in the home. I start at my office at 9am and prefer to check the previous day’s business matrixes and then move on to emails. After 10am I start interacting with my team to guide them in their job. I mostly do interaction with the different stakeholders, staff, teachers, vendors, parents, and most importantly, our students. By working from home I have the freedom to join my family at lunch too. We work Monday to Saturday. Sunday is for family.

What are the biggest challenges facing your business right now?

Providing a better learning environment to the students post-pandemic, finding the best people for our team, and expanding our reach to new territories.

What should be done to overcome these challenges?

We plan to develop and implement a franchise model which we believe will provide us more strength through utilising the reach and experience of franchise partners, local presence, better student and parents relationship, and it will also accelerate our growth.

Has the Scottish Government called it right on taxes?

One way or another, all businesses and individuals look likely to be paying more tax as a result of the sums spent fighting the Covid 19 pandemic.

Has Brexit impacted on your business?

It has had no great impact on our business. We trade globally online.

Do you support plans for a workplace parking levy?

As our business is completely online and we all work from home only, it’s not something that I have considered.

Do you use public transport?

Sometimes when I have to go to meetings some distance away.

Do you think this is the right time to call an independence referendum?

That’s a matter for the electorate and the parliaments to decide.

What do you drive? Is it petrol or electric? If petrol, what would make you switch?

Currently I drive a petrol engine car. But my next car will be electric to help protect the environment.

What are your short and long-term goals?

My short term goal is to develop better courses for the students, making local franchise partners across the country and on the personal front I am focused on my improving my health.

On a long term perspective, I want to make BYITC the most trusted global brand in the education sector – a brand parents recognise, and know that they can trust our quality and put their children’s future in our hands.

Do you favour a four-day working week?

I think it is too early to say. More research into the issue is required. Will the economy continue to be as productive, and can employers bear the cost?

What is your company doing to support the green agenda? Have you increased or decreased your commitment?

We had been very cautious about environmental effect of whatever we are doing. We are an education company but we and our students do not use even a single page of paper to deliver or attend our classes. We are a 100% paperless company. The work from home option also saves a lot of carbon emission by our not traveling to an office. Even post pandemic too, we have decided to continue with remote working.

Are you a purpose-led company? If so, how?

We are on a mission to make every child confident with their maths skills and equipping them with 21st century practical skills. We believe it’s our purpose and whatever we do, we always keep it in mind.

