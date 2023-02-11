AI gives big tech a lot to talk about

TECH TALK: BILL MAGEE says there is a lot at stake in the battle for chatbots

Big Tech titans Microsoft and Google went head-to-head last week showcasing their respective but quite similar experimental software apps based on online chats. You might just get an inkling there’s more to their digital face-off than mere corporate pride. Headed up by “chatbots”, at stake is what is estimated to be a multi-trillion-pound market based on technology’s “holy grail” – artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Online chat conversations via text-to-speech or just text, are computer programs used as an alternative to human-to-human contact. They’re being used increasingly by business and commerce, along with consumer and social media outlets.

Chatbots are used for various purposes including customer service, requests and information gathering. At the moment most are accessed via website pop-ups or virtual assistants.

AI simulation involves natural language processing with replies based on pre-set data and rules. A chatbot is meant to convincingly act the way a human would behave, very much in a conversational fashion.

The two big tech rivals last week showed off their versions of these AI-grounded conversational bots which are expected to transform internet search.

Microsoft, with its “ChatGPT” developed by San Francisco’s OpenAI, aims to enhance its struggling Bing search engine and Edge web browser, while Google’s Shakespearean-inspired “Bard” is powered by its proprietary language model for dialogue applications.

Unfortunately, Google’s launch demonstration was a disaster, to put it mildly. With so much at stake, ChatGPT got a question wrong: it delivered inaccurate information about the James Webb Space Telescope.

After what was called a “big blunder”, Google’s parent company Alphabet saw $100 billion wiped off its market capitalisation.

Launch setbacks aside, Microsoft and Google each see massive revenue earners from their respective chatbot offerings, including e-commerce, entertainment, finance, health, education, news, politics. You name it.

Many chatbots already employed by businesses run on messaging apps or via SMS commonly used for B2C customer service, sales and marketing.

In 2016 Facebook Messenger enabled developers to place chatbots on their platforms. The following year it developed into a pilot program on WhatsApp and KLM.

Previous generations of chatbots were present on websites stretching back to the mid-1960s and more recently they’ve included IBM’s Watson-powered “Rocky” to provide, amongst other things, data to prospective diamond buyers.

There’s even an “Hello Barbie” internet-connected doll that uses a chatbot from the company ToyTalk, following on from a range of smartphone-based characters for children.

Chatbots have their downside, mimicking human behaviour and conversations to get chat room participants to reveal personal information, as well as unsolicited adverts and scams.

Job losses are already evident. McKinsey & Company estimates that such automation processes will displace between 400 and 800 million jobs by 2030, requiring 375 million people to switch job categories entirely.

It’s evident there is much at stake in terms of enhancing future productivity and market cap, above all becoming market leader in the chatbot and wider artificial intelligence marketplace.

Just ask Microsoft and Google. But don’t make the question too difficult…

