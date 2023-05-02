Oz Clarke offers tips at Edinburgh Uncorked

Diana Thompson: ‘there should never be anything stuffy about wine’

Wine expert will share his knowledge at the capital’s newest wine fair, writes JULENA DRUMI

Ever since barrels of Bordeaux’s best wines landed at the Wine Quay of Leith in the 13th century, Scotland has had an affinity with fine wine, though even these days most consumers would confess to having only a rudimentary understanding of what makes a great wine. Edinburgh Uncorked, taking place next month, is an opportunity for lovers of wine to learn more about it from the experts.

As the city’s only independent summer wine fair, the event brings together 35 diverse wine producers, makers and personalities – including world-renowned wine expert Oz Clarke – for a day of tasting and learning about wine at the Assembly Rooms.

Edinburgh Uncorked has been devised by Diana Thompson, who also runs Scotland’s annual sparkling wine festival, Fizz Feast. Thompson has 30 years’ experience within the wine and hospitality industry, including national and international roles with Corney & Barrow, Southcorp Wines (now Treasury Wine Estates) and Waverley Wines & Spirits.

A Wine & Spirit Education Trust certified tutor, she launched Wine Events Scotland in 2016, and works with producers and consumers holding workshops, tastings and events across Scotland

“I have often been asked about a summer wine fair and for an event that caters for all wines, rather than just sparkling, so this is the first,” she says.

“We are delighted that TV personality and internationally recognised wine expert Oz Clarke will join us on the day. Oz has an incredible passion and enthusiasm for wine, he’s brilliant fun and knows so much. There should never be anything stuffy about wine – it’s made to be enjoyed and this is the perfect way to do that.”

Clarke says: “I am delighted to attend the first Edinburgh Uncorked Wine Fair. There will be an incredible range of wines to sample, all under one rather elegant roof, as well as experts on hand.

“The beauty of this kind of event, with such a diverse range of wines to try, is discovering something new. There will also be masterclasses for those keen to learn more about the wonderful world of wine. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Each exhibitor will show at least six wines, including red, white, rosé and sparkling, with bottles suitable for everyday drinking as well as special occasions. There will also be an exciting range of masterclasses with leading wine experts, as well as special offers on the day.

Edinburgh Uncorked, Saturday 3 June, with a choice of two sessions from 12-3pm or 4-7pm at The Assembly Rooms, George Street, Edinburgh