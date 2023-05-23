Building better public services through tech

Scotland’s GovTech initiative offers a huge opportunity for technology entrepreneurs, says PAUL FORREST

In our increasingly digital world, technology is playing an important role in the delivery of government services by improving its efficiency, lowering costs and boosting citizen engagement. This also represents a huge opportunity for tech entrepreneurs who are being invited to play a key role in this revolution.

The bringing together of technology and government – known for short as GovTech – offers opportunities to collaborate with the Scottish Government and contribute to the country’s socio-economic fabric.

GovTech has the potential to influence various aspects of our lives, from healthcare and transportation to education and public safety. The Scottish Government is actively seeking innovative solutions from start-ups and businesses to address these challenges.

One company, Edinburgh-based Route Monkey, has developed an innovative software platform for optimising fleet management and logistics. Route Monkey’s solution allows businesses and public sector organisations to reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions and improve operational efficiency.

Another is Wallet.Services, also based in Edinburgh, which develops secure digital solutions for public services using blockchain technology. Its platform aims to streamline data sharing among government agencies, making public services more efficient and secure.

Many GovTech innovators from around the world will have something to offer and the chance to work collaboratively with the Scottish Government may help with their own growth plans. Relocating to Scotland has many attractions. Scotland’s GovTech sector is rapidly expanding and this means overseas entrepreneurs have the opportunity to access a diverse and thriving market.

In addition to this, the thriving start-up community in Scotland will attest to the fact that Scotland is home to a highly-skilled and educated workforce, particularly in the technology sector. Scotland boasts a strong network of universities and research institutions that consistently produce top talent in fields such as data science, software development and engineering.

Scotland also offers a hugely supportive business environment for overseas entrepreneurs, with various government agencies, such as Scottish Enterprise and Highlands & Islands Enterprise and South of Scotland Enterprise providing assistance in areas like funding, market research and networking.

If you’re eager to witness the dynamic energy generated by innovators within Scotland’s GovTech sector, we invite you to join us at the CivTech Demo Day in Edinburgh on Tuesday, 27 June. Experience the innovation first-hand and be inspired by the cutting-edge solutions being developed in the field. Register here.

Paul Forrest is strategy and investment lead for the GovTech Cluster being delivered by the Scottish Business Network

