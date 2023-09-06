Sienna Miller takes starring role for M&S

Sienna Miller models a new aviator jacket

The retailer looks to have made a smart move by hiring the actress and former model, says JULENA DRUMI

Marks & Spencer is capitalising on its newly-restored blue chip reputation by announcing a tie-up with one of Britain’s most popular actresses. Sienna Miller, 41, will be the face of Autumn by M&S – the retailer’s AW23 womenswear campaign in a move that aims to build on the company finally getting to grips with its clothing sales.

Blending elements of British style with more bohemian and eclectic influences, Miller showcases the high-low and easy dressing approach that influenced the new collection, expressing how each look makes her feel. A 30-second ad plays out to the irreverent, rebellious soundtrack of “Boys Wanna Be Her” by Peaches.

Hiring one of the iconic models of the noughties, now pregnant with her second child and having just moved back to London from New York, is seen by the fashion industry as a smart move by M&S which is finally seeing progress in clothing after years of under-performance.

Last month it was re-admitted to the FTSE 100 index of leading shares after a sharp rise in its value. In guidance for investors it raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it was continuing to win market share in both its clothing & home and food businesses. In the first 19 weeks of the year clothing & home sales were up over 6%.

It expects its interim results, due to be published in November, to show ‘a significant improvement’ against previous expectations and it now expects profit growth in its full 2023-24 year, having previously forecast a small decline.

Marks & Spencer this week used its Instagram account to tease shoppers with the announcement of Sienna Miller’s appointment.

In a statement, Anna Braithwaite, clothing & home marketing director at M&S, said: “We wanted our Autumn campaign to appeal not only to our core customers but also turn the heads of women who may not have previously considered M&S.

Sienna brings her style to the new range

“Working with Sienna on this campaign has been incredible – she’s a style icon and super successful. She juggles a career with being a mum too, something that I’m sure many of our customers can relate to. We wanted to acknowledge the many roles that women play and celebrate the power of fashion to transform how we feel and how we behave. It’s uplifting, playful and really kick starts a very exciting season for M&S.”

Sienna Miller was born in New York, but moved with her family to London when she was 18 months hold. She began her career as a photography model, appearing in the pages of Italian Vogue and for the 2003 Pirelli calendar.

Along with supermodel Kate Moss, Sienna was dubbed by Vogue as “the It-girl of the Noughties”. Her acting breakthrough came in the 2004 films Layer Cake with Daniel Craig and Alfie with one-time partner Jude Law. Fo her role as actress Tippi Hedren in the television film The Girl (2012), she was nominated for the BAFTA Television Award for Best Actress and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film.

Commenting on her latest role, she said: “I have always had a genuine love for Marks & Spencer. It’s a brand that is part of the fabric of British life and holds special associations for so many people. I am thrilled to be joining this iconic company, fronting their Autumn campaign and being a part of their journey in shaping the future of fashion.”

Maddy Evans, director of Womenswear at M&S, who had once been critical of the company’s image, is credited with helping to turn it around. She said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sienna Miller into the Marks & Spencer family as the face of our Autumn Campaign. Sienna is the epitome of the modern woman – confident, empowered, and effortlessly chic.”

The 360 campaign launches on Thursday 7 September for four weeks across the UK and the Republic of Ireland. It spans TV, VOD, OOH, press, digital, paid & organic socials, PR, and CRM.